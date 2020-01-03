The first weekend of 2020 should be a quiet one, with not many events planned in the area. Temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are expected to have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
TODAY
The Confluence Writers will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Area residents interested in writing are encouraged to attend. Attendees will discuss whether there is interest in forming a Lewiston-based chapter of the Idaho Writers League. Those with questions about Confluence Writers may contact Janet Marugg at (509) 295-3383.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
The Winter Spirit lights display at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park will light up for the last time today, from 5-7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to midnight. Volunteers will start taking the lights down at 8 a.m. Saturday. Those interested in helping are invited to attend.
SATURDAY
Moscow’s Kenworthy Theatre will celebrate the instillation of new chairs with a soiree at 6:45 p.m. There will also be a screening of the movie, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” There is no cost to attend, but those interested are asked to RSVP at www.kenworthy.org.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.