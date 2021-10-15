Folks can enjoy a bit of warm weather with the changing of the leaves this autumnal weekend, with temperatures between the mid-40s to mid-70s.
SATURDAY
TROY — The final Latah Farmers Market of the 2021 season will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Troy City Park, located 15 minutes from Moscow, right off the Troy highway (Highway 8).
———
The Seaport Striders’ 23rd Annual Lewis-Clark Half Marathon, 5k and Kids Run takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Granite Lake Park, 845 Port Way, Clarkston. Check-in and same-day registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Online registration is at seaportstriders.com.
———
A presentation titled “Watercraft of Western Exploration and Exploitations; 1790-1840s” will be presented by John Fisher at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., and via Zoom Webinar. The talk highlights watercraft used by the Lewis and Clark Expeditoin and watercraft used during America’s steamboat, military and fur-trading eras. Fisher, a retired high school teacher, has assembled a collection of Euro-American artifacts representing what was carried on the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Library seating is limited to 50 people. Registering via Zoom does not reserve a seat at the library. Attendees are asked to call the museum at (208) 743-2535 to reserve a physical seat. A registration link is at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c9Yt9qo3SAir7g82apYsdw.
———
MOSCOW — A reception for an exhibit of paintings dubbed “Creative True to Life Art,” by Janice Ardern, is set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Attendees can meet the artist and partake in food and drink. The display will be available for viewing through the end of the month.
———
A silent auction and dinner to benefit Bennie Tafoya, a Lewiston resident who is battling liver disease, is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at CrossPoint Alliance Church in the Lewiston Orchards. Tafoya was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis in 2015 and is in need of a liver transplant. In September, he was accepted for the transplant list, but needs more than $800,000 for the surgery. The benefit dinner costs $10 per person; the church is at 1330 Powers Ave. There will also be music from Bodie Dominguez from 5-6:30 p.m., and bidding on silent auction items will close at 6 p.m. with winners announced at 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The Hells Canyon Gem Club annual rock and gem show is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Nezperce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will be a silent auction, kids’ corner, gold prospector’s corner, gems, jewelry and rock specimens offered by more than 20 dealers. The event costs $3 for adults; admission is free for students.
———
The Lewiston Civic Theatre opens its season Saturday with “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy. All of the theater’s productions this season will be performed at the Normal Hill Campus auditorium (at the former Lewiston High School), 1114 Ninth Ave. Showtimes this weekend are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and the show will run for three weekends. For tickets and information, those interested can visit lctheatre.org or call (208) 746-3401.
MONDAY
“Election Integrity: how elections are run at the local level” will be the focus of the fifth annual Moore Lecture Series at noon Monday on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay and Nez Perce County Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks will make the free presentation both in person and via Zoom. The audience can attend in person in Room 115 of Sacajawea Hall on the LCSC campus, where the college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including a requirement for face coverings indoors. For those attending by Zoom, the ID is 812 3104 5938 and the password is 379284. Viewers will be on mute throughout the presentation but can submit questions by typing them in the comments section.