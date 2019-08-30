Weekend Roundup

The forecast calls for sunny skies today and partly cloudy skies throughout the long Labor Day weekend.
TODAY
TROY — A back-to-school Sale-A-Bration street fair is set for 5-8 p.m. outside Umpqua Bank, 424 S. Main St. There will be live music, vendors, food and drink.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
KAMIAH — The 83rd annual Kamiah BBQ Days continues today through Sunday with the theme “Kamiah, Idaho … A Great Place to Live, Work and Play!” Today’s events include the Central Idaho Art Association Art Show/Walk & Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central Idaho Agency, Fifth and Main streets, with a reception from 5-7 p.m. An all-you-can-eat spaghetti feed is from 4-7 p.m. today at the Kamiah Senior Center, 125 Maple St. Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, apple cake and beverages will be served. The cost of the meal is $3 for kids ages 3 to 10, $8 per plate for those older than 10 and free for those ages 2 and younger. There will also be a 50/50 raffle during the spaghetti feed. Proceeds from the spaghetti feed will help maintain the Senior Center, which is used as a meal site for Kamiah and Kooskia. Today’s events also include live music from 8 p.m. to midnight by C.D. Woodbury Trio at the Kamiah Hotel Bar & Steakhouse and a street dance at 9 p.m. on Main Street. Saturday’s events include a chuck wagon breakfast from 6:30-10 a.m. at the Clearwater Valley Rodeo Association rodeo grounds; 5K and 10K fun run/walk set for 8 a.m. (registration starts at 7 a.m.); an art show walk/sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Idaho Agency; arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Idaho Street; quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church basement; a parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street; Clearwater Classics Car Show from noon to 4 p.m.; and a free barbecue dinner from 5-7 p.m. on Idaho Street. A street dance will conclude Saturday’s events with live music by Sonny Allen and the Gap on Main Street; C.D. Woodbury Trio from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Kamiah Hotel. Sunday’s events include a chuck wagon breakfast from 6:30-10 a.m. at the rodeo grounds and a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
———
HEADQUARTERS — The fifth annual Headquarters Reunion will run today through Sunday. Attendees can pay through a “per event fee” or “VIP” and pay one fee to cover all events. There will be a Meet & Greet Bonfire (subject to fire ban) at 7 tonight. Saturday’s events include coffee with John Bradbury at 10 a.m., highlighting the history of Headquarters (attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs); the Holey Board Tournament at 1 p.m. with a $2 entry fee (paid separately from other events); a pulled pork dinner and covered-dish meal at 5:30 p.m. (attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share as well as their own beverages, dinnerware will be provided); and live music by 6 String Circus at 7 p.m. Sunday’s events include a huckleberry pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. with huckleberry pancakes, bacon, eggs, hash browns, coffee and juice provided; an ATV Poker Ride at 10 a.m. with prizes; a barbecue dinner and covered-dish meal at 6 p.m., with hamburgers and hot dogs provided (attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share as well as their own beverages, dinnerware will be provided); and end with a bonfire (subject to fire ban).
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square. UI Preperatory Strings and Henry C and the Willards will be the featured entertainment.
———
MOSCOW — Open auditions for University of Idaho fall 2019 theater season will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute monologue and a musical theater piece from a published musical that is 16 to 32 bars. More information is available at www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d4aabad22a46-20191
———
POTLATCH — The fourth annual Return to Riverside music festival will take place at Lions Club Park, 760 Ponderosa Drive. Gates open at 11 a.m. The lineup includes Junior Brown, Jenny Don’t & the Spurs, the Hankers, the Hanson Family, Jessie James and Deep Blue Bluegrass Band. The cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and free for ages 10 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at BlackBird at the Depot, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch, or by calling (208) 875-1357.
MONDAY
COLFAX — The annual Labor Day vintage threshing bee is set for Monday across from the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds 5 miles west of Colfax off of State Route 26. As many as 25 draft horses and mules are expected to participate, and teams will be in the field at 10 a.m. to start the work. A no-host lunch is scheduled for noon at the community building of the fairgrounds.
