This first weekend in March will bring partly cloudy skies today and Saturday and rain for Saturday. Sunny Sunday skies are expected, and don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead.
TODAY
Lewis-Clark State College’s third annual Women’s Leadership Conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. The cost is $55, and those interested in attending can register at www.lcsc.edu/ce/cewlc/.
——
KAMIAH — The Youth Advisory Board’s monthly $5 lunch fundraiser is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. or until supplies run out. It is advised to pre-order to guarantee lunch delivery. The lunch includes vegetable beef barley soup, homemade bread, water and a freshly baked cookie. Each lunch will cost $5 and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds help sustain the teen center. To pre-order, contact the YAB office at (208) 743-0392 or email upriverylc@gmail.com.
——
PULLMAN — Jake Svendsen, piano, will perform as part of the Faculty Artist Series set for 7:30 tonight at Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University. The cost is $10 for the regular price; $5 for non-WSU students and ages 55 and older; and free for WSU students.
——
MOSCOW — A concert by the University of Idaho Orchestra is set for 7:30 tonight at the Administration Building auditorium, 875 Campus Drive. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and senior citizens.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
MOSCOW — Cat Video Fest 2020 is set for 7 p.m. today through Sunday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $10. A portion of the proceeds will go to Humane Society of the Palouse.
TODAY AND SUNDAY
PULLMAN — “Venus Ascendant,” a planetarium show and a presentation about Venus, is set for 7 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday at Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall. The cost is $5 cash or check only and free for ages 6 and younger.
SATURDAY
Chapter BL of P.E.O. will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Proceeds go to help fund scholarships for women.
———
PULLMAN — The Whitman County Humane Society and Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope are planning the 16th annual Benefit Bowling Tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zeppoz. Signups will start at 10 a.m. The cost is $50 per two-person teams, and there will be door prizes, as well as live and silent auctions. More information can be found at htrmorgan.wixsite.com/morganfamily.
——
MOSCOW — The Moscow Winter Market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
——
POTLATCH — A presentation of Digital Projects for “Company Town Legacy” is set for 1 p.m. at the Potlatch Public Library. The presentation is by Diane Kelly-Riley, University of Idaho English professor, and a group of her undergraduate students.
——
MOSCOW — Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Latah Wildlife Association’s annual Game Feed Potluck and Auction at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. Don Jenkins of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will give a talk about regional wildlife habitat, and the Moscow High School Choir will perform. The event also will include live and silent auctions, and drawings.
——
PALOUSE — The Palouse Arts Council Movie Matinees series will run films from 2-4 p.m. at the Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St. The movie “My Neighbor Totoro” will be shown Saturday, followed by “The Secret World of Arrietty” on March 14 and “Spirited Away” on March 21.
——
MOSCOW — “Hammers & Reeds,” a University of Idaho faculty recital, is set for 7:30 p.m. at Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus. Performers include Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Eneida Larti, piano. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and senior citizens.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“Time,” a concert by the Palouse Chorale Society Chamber Choir, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church, Pullman, and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. The cost is $20 for the regular price, $8 for students and free for ages 6-12. Tickets can be purchased online at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
SUNDAY
CULDESAC — The 49th annual Culdesac PTSA Sausage Feed is set for 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Culdesac School. The menu includes homemade sausage, baked potato, sauerkraut, applesauce, green beans, roll, cake and beverages. Banana Belt Fiddlers will provide live music. The cost is $13 for the regular price, $6 for grades first through fifth and $4 for preschoolers.
——
MOSCOW — “Carbon & Chrome,” an Automotive Enthusiasts Club University of Idaho Chapter Car Show, is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kibbie Dome, UI. The event will feature vendors and live music by No Pants.
——
MOSCOW — The Northwest Wind Quintet, University of Idaho faculty recital is set for 7:30 p.m. at Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus. Quintet members are Leonard Garrison, flute; Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Carol Padgham Albrecht, oboe; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Jason Johnston, horn. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and senior citizens.
