Expect a rainy and snowy weekend with temperatures between the mid-30s to low 40s for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. In the higher elevations, expect snow.
TODAY
Backroad Jammers, classic rock/Americana, will perform from 6-9 p.m. at Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Members are father-son duo Cary and Frank Newman, who live near Kendrick.
TODAY AND SATURAY
“Play On!” by Rick Abbott, staged by the Clarkston High School Drama Club, is set for 7 p.m. today and Saturday and Jan. 16-18 at the CHS auditorium, 401 Chestnut St. The cost is $8 for the regular price, $5 for students and seniors and $3 for repeat attendees.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — Auditions for the University of Idaho’s 2020 spring theater season will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute monologue or be prepared to do a cold reading from a provided script. Signups and information is at uidaho.edu/auditions.
“To Catch a Thief” (PG, 1955) will be shown at 1 p.m. at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Paradox will perform at 6 p.m. at Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
MOSCOW — “Wozzeck,” MET Live in HD, will be shown at 9:55 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 for the regular price and $15 for students.
MOSCOW — Winter Wonderland Local Showcase featuring Help Yourself, Hallowed Oak and Meddling is set for 8 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. The cost is $5 to $10.
SUNDAY
PULLMAN — “Sentient,” a planetarium show by students from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, is set for 5 p.m. at Washington State University planetarium, Sloan Hall, Room 231. The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and free for ages 6 and younger.
MOSCOW — The group Food Not Bombs of the Palouse will host a free vegan/vegetarian community meal from 4-6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St. Those who are interested in helping to cook are welcome to stop by any time after 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter the church by using the door to the basement that is right off the parking lot.
