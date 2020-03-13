The forecast calls for temperatures between the low 30s to mid-40s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. There’s a chance of morning snow showers Saturday, with warmer temperatures expected Sunday.
TODAY
MOSCOW — The Idaho Women 100 commemoration and celebration of the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment is set for 11:30 a.m. at Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. This event will be held in congruence with the bell ringing ceremony on the Capitol steps in Boise.
SATURDAY
KAMIAH — The Upriver Youth Leadership Council and the Youth Advisory Board will host a Minute To Win It event for ages 13-18 starting at 3 p.m. at the Teen Center, 413 Main St. It will end once everyone has completed all the challenges. Additional information is available at (208) 743-0392 or at upriverylc@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
LENORE — A Bluegrass/Country Music jam is set for 1-4 p.m. at the Lenore Community Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12. Attendees are welcome to come and play or just enjoy the music.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.