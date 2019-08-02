Weekend Roundup

The first weekend of August is shaping up to be hot and dry, with temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley expected to climb into the high 90s and perhaps break triple digits.
TODAY
KAMIAH — The Youth Advisory Board will hold a free game night 5-8 p.m. at the Upriver Youth Leadership Council office, 413 Main St. The event is for all ages and ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
“Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 8 p.m. today and Saturday outdoors at Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. The cost is $15. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
PIERCE — Pierce 1860 Days runs today through Sunday. Friday’s events include a block party, live music and entertainment and a movie at the ballfield. There will be a parade, live music and a variety of activities and games scheduled throughout Saturday. Sunday will include a softball tournament and church service. A full schedule of events can be found at www.pierce-weippechamber.com/1860days.html.
———
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” staged by the Acting Out Youth Company of the Lewiston Civic Theatre, starts at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for veterans, seniors 60 and older, students and children 12 and younger.
SATURDAY
DEARY — Deary Friendship Days will kick off with an EMT breakfast 6-9 a.m. at the Old Fire Hall, Main Street. Events include a fun run at 7 a.m.; a parade at 10 a.m.; children’s games and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deary City Park; quilt show and raffle from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Deary Community Center; six-on-six volleyball at 11:30 a.m. and a car show from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Deary High School football field; live music by Beargrass in the park from 1-3:30 p.m.; lumberjack contest at 1 p.m. at Old Wilbur Ellis building parking lot; and a street dance with music by Loose Country from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. next to Fuzzy’s Bar and Grill. Visit the Whitepine Lions Club Facebook page for a full list of events and times.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
———
SPALDING — A free beadwork demonstration is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
———
POTLATCH — The 25th annual Scenic 6 Fiddle Show will begin at 6 p.m. at Potlatch High School. Food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. The cost is $5 for the regular price and free for children.
———
UNIONTOWN — An Evening with the Cowboys will start at 7 p.m. at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way. The show will feature cowboy poetry and music by “Coyote” Joe Sartin, of Milton-Freewater, Ore.; Lynn Kopelke, of Enumclaw, Wash.; J.B. Barber, of Genesee; and “Farmer” Dave Fulfs, of Thompson Falls, Mont. The cost is $15.
SUNDAY
COTTONWOOD — The 27th annual Raspberry Festival takes place at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. The schedule includes 7-7:45 a.m. registration for the Fun Run and Walk (race begins at 8 a.m.); a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m on the front lawn.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. arts and crafts vendors, lower lawn; children’s activities; art show at the Spirit Center; lunch including hamburgers, barbecue beef sandwiches, hot dogs, raspberry shortcake and raspberry lemonade from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the front lawn; live music from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the northeast parking lot.
