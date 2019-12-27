Weekend Roundup

Snow is in the forecast for this final weekend of the year.
TODAY
The Asotin County Family Aquatic Center’s December School’s Out Swim will offer 50 percent off on all admission from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The discount will also be available Monday during the same time. The aquatic center is at 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
SATURDAY
PULLMAN — The Palouse Discovery Science Center’s Under the Microscope program is set for 1-3 p.m. Volunteers will guide participants to take a closer look at biology and chemistry through a microscope in the center’s Living Lab. The center is at 950 NE Nelson Court.
COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County Orchestra will perform a variety of popular and sacred Christmas music at 2 p.m. at the Monastery of St. Gertrude chapel, 465 Keuterville Road. A reception will follow. There is no cost to attend.
The Backroad Jammers will perform from 7-9 p.m. at Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston.
The Heustis Kountry Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. at Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. The cost is $5.
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — The group, Food Not Bombs of the Palouse, will host a free vegan/vegetarian community meal from 4-6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St. Attendees are encouraged to bring containers for leftovers. Those who are interested in helping to cook are welcome to stop by anytime after 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter the church by using the door to the basement that is right off the parking lot.
