Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures today will welcome this first weekend of autumn. Rain and cooler temperatures between the low 40s to low 50s are expected for Saturday and Sunday.
TODAY
The Veterans Olympics kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston. The event lineup includes the color guard, the Lewiston High School marching band parade, presentation of colors, a volunteer appreciation presentation and more. Events take place from 9:45-11:30 a.m. and include bowling, patriot pass, torch toss, bean bag toss, roller ball, musical chairs, hide and squeak, operation airdrop and claims bounce. There will be a noon heroes lunch and medal presentation.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the university’s Administration Building auditorium. The program will feature performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and seniors.
———
A Brady Bunch 50th Anniversary Party is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St. Proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre, and the event will feature prizes awarded for best 1970s attire. Tickets include dinner, dancing, no-host bar and episodes of “The Brady Bunch” television show. This event is for ages 21 and older only. The cost is $40 and tickets are available by calling (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Merchants Oktoberfest, which started Thursday, continues today and Saturday in downtown Grangeville and includes a carnival, sidewalk chalk art, fun run, car show and more.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
NEZPERCE — The Lewis County Fair, celebrating 100 years, continues today through Sunday. Past royalty members are invited to the fair and Saturday’s parade. There will be 4-H projects, food booths, a barn dance and more.
SATURDAY
COLFAX — The annual Fly-In at the Colfax Airport is set for 8 a.m. A Rotary breakfast runs from 8-10 a.m. in a hangar, followed by awards at 10:30 a.m. Honors include People’s Choice, Best Experimental, Best Antique, Best Classic, Best Contemporary, Longest-Distance Flown, Oldest and Youngest Pilots. In addition to airplanes, classic cars and firetrucks will be on site. The Liberty Lake Police Department will also bring a special car in tribute to fallen officers in the Northwest. The Washington Flying Farmers will conduct their annual meeting at 11 a.m.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square.
———
SPALDING — Volunteers are invited to the Nez Perce National Historical Park as part of National Public Lands Day, a nationwide effort to support and strengthen public lands. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Those who help rehabilitate and improve habitat in the park will receive a coupon redeemable for one fee-free day in a National Park. Projects offered may include planting, weeding and seeding in an effort to remove non-native plants and restore habitat, according to a news release. Volunteers do not need to register but are requested to arrive at 9 a.m. to ensure they can fill out volunteer agreements and hear project instructions and safety briefings. Projects are age appropriate for people 7 years and older. Volunteers younger than 18 need a parent’s signature to participate. Participants should bring water, closed-toed shoes, sun protection and lunch for picnicking afterward. Additional information is available by emailing nepe_volunteers@nps.gov.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s Vandal Overnight Games is set for 10 a.m. to midnight in the Bruce M. Pitman Center at UI. There will be an escape room, video game free play/tournaments, cosplay, board game free play, karaoke and virtual reality. The event is free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is not required but encouraged at eventbrite.com. A $1,000 UI scholarship and two $500 UI scholarships will be given away. Food will be available for purchase. Participants are invited to bring their own systems, games, PCs or handheld consoles. Each PC free play station will have one Ethernet cable connected to a custom-built, high-speed network for high-speed/low latency gaming. Projectors and big screens will be set up around the building. Areas will also be available for tabletop games and card games, including “Magic: The Gathering” and “Dungeons and Dragons.” Other activities include a costume contest, chess free play, karaoke, a movie and virtual reality. Additional information is available at www.uidaho.edu/vog.
———
A free community lunch potato bar is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewiston Orchards Nazarene Church, 347 Thain Road.
———
PULLMAN — The 11th annual Mutt Strutt is set for 1-3 p.m. at Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way. Dogs can compete in peanut butter spoons, bobbing for hot dogs, show off their ultimate pet trick and dress up for a costume contest among other events. They can also create paw print art, and have their picture taken at the photo booth. Event-winning dogs earn prizes for their humans. There will be vendors, demonstrations and live music by Yellow Dog Flats beginning at noon. All proceeds benefit Pooch Park in Pullman, a project of the Whitman County Humane Society. The cost is $20 per dog. Registration is available online at www.whitmanpets.org.
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — The second annual Latah County Historical Society “Lanterns & Luminaries” is set for 6-8 p.m. at East City Park, 900 E. Third St. Lantern purchase/information is available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
