The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms this morning, with a 50 percent chance of rain for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Partly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with possible evening showers Sunday.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
The 2019 Lewiston Roundup continues today and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at lewistonroundup.com/round-up. Today’s schedule includes the rodeo at 6:59 p.m. at the Roundup grounds in Tammany, south of Lewiston. Saturday begins with the annual parade with the theme of “85 Years of Tradition” at 9:59 a.m. on Main Street, downtown Lewiston. The final rodeo performance is at 6:59 p.m. at the Roundup grounds.
SATURDAY
JULIAETTA — The 18th annual Classic Car Show and Blackberry Festival will take place at Centennial Park, starting with breakfast at 7 a.m., a Dutch oven cook-off at 8 a.m., dachshund races at 10 a.m., barbecue lunch and live music by the Merchantiles at 11 a.m., and a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street and Friendship Square.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The 2019 Bi-Annual Quilt Walk is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Grangeville. More than 200 quilts will be displayed along Main Street, and more than 80 additional quilts will be auctioned, with proceeds benefiting animal shelters in the region.
———
GENESEE — Little House Day is set for 1-6 p.m. at White Spring Ranch, 1004 Lorang Road. This return-to-the-1800s event, in which the legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” stories will be celebrated, includes live music, demonstrations and an ice cream social.
———
RiverFest is set for noon to 5 p.m. at Granite Lake Park, 845 Port Way, Clarkston. The music lineup includes 7 Devils at noon, Bellydancers at 1:05 p.m., 7 Devils again at 1:30 p.m., Henry Funk at 3 p.m. and a final 7 Devils performance at 3 p.m.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Auditions for the 1938 radio play “The War of the Worlds” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre and directed by Patrick Broemeling begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the civic theater box office, 832 Main St. Audition materials are available at the box office. Additional information is available at www.lctheatre.org or by calling (208) 746-3401.
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — The 12th annual Howling at Hamilton open swim for dogs is set for 1-6 p.m. at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road. Only dogs are allowed in the pool and only one dog per person. The cost is $10 per dog. A dog jumping contest will begin at 5 p.m. Owners can register their dog for the dock jumping at 4:30 p.m. by the diving board. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of the Palouse. Additional information is available at humanesocietyofthepalouse.org.
———
COTTONWOOD — A free performance by the Gonzaga University Concert Choir will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road.
———
KAMIAH — A presentation about early Idaho County homesteads by Bob Squires is set for 2 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 516 Main Street. There is no cost to attend, and refreshments will be provided.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.