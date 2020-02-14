Weekend Roundup

The forecast calls for cloudy skies for Valentine’s Day with light rain Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be between the mid-30s to mid-40s for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Morning snow showers are expected for the Moscow-Pullman region.
TODAY
KAMIAH — The Youth Advisory Board will host a Valentine card making party from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Teen Center, 413 Main St. This event is open to grades K-12. Children in fifth grade and younger must bring a chaperone to attend. There is no cost to attend and supplies will be provided.
———
The Palouse Harmony Chorus will deliver Singing Valentines today in the Quad Cities area of Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston and Clarkston. Two barbershop quartets are available from morning until evening. The quartets will travel to homes, classrooms, offices, restaurants and other locations upon request. A singing Valentine includes two romantic, four-part, acapella barbershop-style numbers, a box of chocolates, a rose and a card. The cost is $60. Reservations can be made by contacting Dan at (208) 883-3600.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston High School auditorium. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children. The show will run through Feb. 23.
———
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. The cost is $19.99. Tickets are available by calling (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org. There will also be shows Feb. 19-23.
SATURDAY
KENDRICK — Kendrick Grange Sweetheart Breakfast Fundraiser is scheduled for 7-11:30 a.m. at the Kendrick Grange, 614 Main St. Breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, ham, fruit, hash brown casseroles, farmers Benedict, and biscuits and gravy, along with homemade syrups. Cost is by donation at the door.
———
The 20th Annual Super Sale, an indoor rummage sale, is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nez Perce Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission is $3 per person ages 12 and older, or $2 with a canned food donation.
———
PALOUSE — “Romancing the Snowdrops,” Bank Left Gallery’s and Open Eye Consignment Shops’ celebration of the beginning of a new season will include, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a sweetheart bakery, new art, gifts and luncheon at Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., and seats and treats, customer appreciation day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Open Eye, 230 E. Main St., and Shady Acres Farm Antiques. Exhibits will be free to the public.
———
PULLMAN — The Pullman Winter Market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St.
———
PULLMAN — Sweetheart Skate Night will be from 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center gym, 115 NW State St. The cost is $7 with skate rental and $5 without rental.
———
A Valentine’s Day country dance fundraiser for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Clarkston is set for 7-10 p.m. at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Heustis Kountry Band will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the cost is $5. Children ages 12 and younger get in for free. There will be a $50 door prize St. Vincent de Paul certificate, and you must be present to win.
SUNDAY
KAMIAH — The Upriver Youth Leadership Council and the Youth Advisory Board will host a magazine box-making craft activity for youth ages 13-18. It will be from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Teen Center, 413 Main St. Participants are invited to bring magazines. Additional information is available by contacting the YAB office at (208) 743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.