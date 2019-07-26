Sunny summer skies are expected for this final weekend in July. The forecast calls for high temperatures in the 90s for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with slightly cooler temperatures for those in higher elevations.
TODAY
An accessible Poker Run is set for 2-5 p.m. at Brackenbury Square, Main Street, downtown Lewiston. Registration must be done at Disability Action Center NW booth by 2:30 p.m. There will be a Wheelchair Obstacle Course and poker games for prizes. Awards, barbecue and live music begin at 4:30 p.m.
PULLMAN — A Historic Walking Tour highlighting various historic structures in Pullman will be from 6-8 p.m. and begin at Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave. A self-paced tour must be started by 7:30 p.m. The tour will take at least 30 minutes to complete.
MOSCOW — Open mic is set for 7-10 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a maximum of 10 minutes per set. The open mic is open to all ages.
TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
RIGGINS — Hot Summer Nights starts at 4 p.m. today with gates opening at noon Saturday in Riggins City Park. A talent show is set for 7 tonight, and a car show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in the park.
More information is available at www.facebook.com/rigginshotsummernights/.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
KOOSKIA — The 66th annual Kooskia Days is set for today through Sunday and will include a hometown coed softball game at 6 p.m. today at Kooskia City Park. Player registration is at 5:30 p.m. Softball participants older than 16 are invited to play in the game. There is no fee to play.
COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood’s first Summerfest starts today with a kids’ dance at the city park from 5-8 p.m., with the bulk of activities on Saturday downtown, starting with an 8 a.m. breakfast followed by a 10 a.m. parade. Lawnmower races are set for 11 a.m., a kids’ dog show is at 11:30, the egg toss is at noon and a pingpong ball drop is at 1 p.m. A watermelon eating contest will be at 2 p.m., a hay bale throwing contest is at 4 p.m. and judging for a barbecue competition is at 6. A street dance with music by Five Smooth Stones starts at 7 p.m. An all-terrain vehicle poker run starts at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Doreen’s on Main Street.
PULLMAN — “A … My Name is Still Alice,” staged by the Washington State University School of Music, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bryan Hall. The subject of the show explores contemporary women and will include gospel music, country western, rock and pop ballads. Tickets are $15 for the regular price and $10 for students and seniors. The show will also run Aug. 23-24.
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” staged by the Acting Out Youth Company of the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave. The show will also run at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-3 and 2 p.m. Aug. 4.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square. The featured entertainment will be Steve Bonnar and John Firshi.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Saturday Market is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street and Nezperce Ave., downtown Winchester.
PALOUSE — The Palouse Music Festival will run 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hayton-Green Park, West Main Street. Music schedule includes: 11 a.m. — Paul Smith; 12:10 p.m. — the Cherry Sisters Revival; 1:15 p.m. — Palouse Forro Experience; 2:30 p.m. — Dan Maher; 4 p.m. — Heather and the Soul Motions; 5:15 p.m. — Sesitshaya Marimbas; 6:30 p.m. — Blue Highway. There will be arts and crafts, as well as food vendors. The cost is $10 for the regular price, $5 for ages 6-16 and free for ages 5 and younger.
“Monsters Inc. — The Story In Dance,” staged by Footnotes Dance Studio, will take to the stage at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. The cost is $5.
The National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Ceremony is set for 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston. Veterans home honorees will be presented with a medal and certificate of appreciation.
MOSCOW — The third annual Late July Festival is set for 4-10 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. Festival admission is free and $15 for four tastes of beer and an event glass. The live music schedule includes: 4-6 p.m. — Pork Fat Shim and the Christie Project; 6-8 p.m. — Izzy and Labib; 8-10 p.m. — Borderline Blue.
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — The 44th annual Latah County Historical Society Ice Cream Social will be from 1-4 p.m. at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St. There will be ice cream sundaes and watermelon, demonstrations, children’s activities and live music by Beargrass.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.