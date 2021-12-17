The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can expect temperatures between the low to high 30s for the weekend. The Winter Solstice is Tuesday, marking the start of winter and gradually more sunlight in the day.
TODAY THROUGH JAN. 7
The annual Winter Spirit Lights are on display from now through Jan. 7 at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. The lights will be on from 4:30-10 p.m. today. The lights are turned on from 4:30-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Sundays; and the lights are also on from 5-7 a.m. every day. Additionally, a fireplace at the park is available from 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. More information about the lights as well as details on coming special events can be found on the Winter Spirit website at winterspirit.com, and the Winter Spirit Facebook page at facebook.com/WinterSpiritIdaho.
SATURDAY
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veteran’s Council will host a Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony and laying of donated wreaths on veterans’ gravesites, set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. The ceremony will run concurrently with the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Volunteers are needed to help place Christmas wreaths on the resting place of more than 1,300 veterans resting in Vineland Cemetery at noon Saturday. The cemetery is at 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. Those interested can call the cemetery or Sherry Domaskin at (703) 477-2226. The local program will join the National program of more than 2,500 cemeteries in all 50 states and abroad in honoring resting veterans for their service during the holiday season.
The Lighted Christmas Boat Parade will start at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at Hells Gate State Park, with boats traveling from there to the blue Interstate Bridge and back. Those who want to participate are asked to register with Riverview Marina at (208) 746-1412 or in person at 711 Snake River Ave.
WINCHESTER — The City of Winchester will host a special Christmas Event starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Winchester Emergency Services will serve as Santa’s Sleigh as he parades through the streets of town. Decorated vehicles are welcome to follow Santa in a lighted holiday parade. The Winchester Community Library will have a holiday storytime and treats after the parade. There will also be a Winchester Decoration Contest. Prizes of $50, $30 and $20 will be given to the top lighted vehicles and house decorations each.
SUNDAY
GENESEE — A Christmas Open House at White Spring Ranch will run 1-6 p.m. Sunday at White Spring Ranch Museum/Archive Library, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Donations will be accepted. Attendees are invited to travel back in time to earlier Christmases in a historical farmhouse. The parlor stove will be lit to warm up a place to view early Christmas catalogs, postcards and books. Guests are encouraged to dress warm and are also invited to tour the farmhouse, the 1878 Log Cabin and Curio Cabin. The kitchen will be a cozy place to visit with family and take a look around.