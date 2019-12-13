Weekend Roundup

Today and Saturday will be met with partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow Sunday morning for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Temperatures are expected to be between the low 30s to low 40s.
TODAY
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s 30th annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert is set for 7 p.m. at the Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho. Donations are accepted.
TODAY AND SUNDAY
PULLMAN — “Cassini’s Grand Finale,” a planetarium show about NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn, is set for 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall. The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and free for ages 6 and younger.
SATURDAY
POTLATCH — Christmas in Potlatch is Saturday. The schedule includes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. craft fair and food vendors at the Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., and Log Inn, 745 Sixth St., 10 a.m.; Polar Express Engineer School, Washington, Idaho & Montana Railway History Preservation Group depot, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Santa Claus, Scenic 6 Depot, 125 Sixth St., 2 p.m.; Potlatch Community Band Christmas concert at Faith Full Gospel Church, Onaway; and the 24th annual Lighted Christmas Parade with the theme of “Lollipops and Gumdrops” at 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be an open house at the Potlatch Library with chili at the Scenic 6 parking lot and fireworks at Scenic 6 Park. From 7-9 p.m., Beargrass will perform at the railroad depot.
———
MOSCOW — The Latah Railway annual Christmas Open House is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. The event will feature two rooms of model train layouts.
———
Idaho Conservation League 2019 Artist in Residence Carl Rowe will bring his residency paintings to Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts and History in the upstairs galleries, 415 Main St., Lewiston. The artwork, highlighting the diversity of Idaho’s landscape, will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
———
Wreaths Across America, a national program that started at Arlington Cemetery, will be laying wreaths at Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. There will be a short service starting at noon at the memorial wall. Refreshments will be provided and it is recommended that participants dress warm. Wreaths will also be placed on graves at the Normal Hill Cemetery by Jenifer Junior High students this morning.
———
A free ornament-making event for all ages complete with colorful felts, popsicle sticks, ribbon, buttons, paint and beads is set for 1-3 p.m. at the LCSC Center for Arts and History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
———
MOSCOW — Latah County Historical Society’s Victorian Christmas is set for 1-4 p.m. at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St.
———
WHITE BIRD — The 2019 White Bird Christmas Celebration is Saturday. The schedule includes the Parks & Recreation craft sale, 1 p.m.; children’s crafts at IOOF Hall, 3 p.m.; chili, cornbread and cocoa by the bonfire, 5 p.m.; and a lighted Christmas parade, 6 p.m., followed by fireworks.
———
ASOTIN — The Asotin Holiday Parade is set for 5 p.m. downtown.
———
POMEROY — The Old-Fashioned Garfield County Christmas, featuring music and carols, is set for 7 p.m. at the Pataha Flour Mill. Dinner buffet will be served from 5-7 p.m. Those who want to attend are asked to make reservations by calling (509) 843-3799.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The 10th annual Christmas Extravaganza is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission is $4.
———
UNIONTOWN — “Peace on Earth,” a concert by the Palouse Choral Society, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. The cost is $20 for the regular price, $8 for students and free for ages 6-12. The concert will feature performances by the chorale, chamber choir, children’s choir and Palouse Brass. Tickets can be purchased online at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
SUNDAY
Birding at Modie Park is set for 10 a.m. to noon and will begin at the park’s restroom and parking lot along 21st Avenue, Lewiston. Participants are invited to bring a camera, binoculars and bird book. Bird sightings at Modie can be viewed on e-Bird at ebird.org/ebird/hotspot/L1803250.
———
The First United Methodist Church Women of Lewiston’s Christmas Cookie Extravaganza is set for 10:45 a.m. to l p.m. in the fellowship hall, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston. There will be cookies, breads, candy and treats.
———
LENORE — A bluegrass/country jam is from 1-4 p.m. at the Lenore Community Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12.
———
The Work Sports Bar, 2110 14th Ave., Lewiston, will host a fundraiser, 26 CAP BYOP Dart Tournament, to help collect hygiene items, cold weather gear and raise funds for those in need in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Signup is at 6:30 p.m.
