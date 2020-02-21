Weekend Roundup

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can expect sunny skies today, partly cloudy skies Saturday and a few showers Sunday. Temperatures will be between the mid-30s to the low 50s.
TODAY
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho jazz bands and choirs will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the Administration Building auditorium. The concert will feature Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and senior citizens.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
PULLMAN — A showing of “Queen & Slim” (R) is set for 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. today and Saturday and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University.
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston High School auditorium. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children.
PULLMAN — “She Loves Me,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, is set for 7:30 p.m. today (sold out); 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave. The cost is $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org.
TODAY AND SUNDAY
PULLMAN — “Sol: Our Amazing Sun,” a planetarium show, is set for 7 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall. A talk will be followed by the 30-minute fulldome movie, “Sunstruck.” The cost is $5 (cash or check only) and free for ages 6 and younger.
SATURDAY
SPALDING — “Re-Introducing the California Condor to the Hells Canyon,” a presentation and Q&A by Allen Pinkham and David Moen, will be from 1-2 p.m. at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Pinkham is a historian with the Nez Perce Tribe and Moen is a tribal conservation biologist. Birthday cake and other refreshments will be served in honor of the birthday of Sacajawea’s son, Jean Baptiste “Pomp” Charbonneau.
A panel discussion, “Crossroads of our Region: Rivers, Rails & Roads, our Transportation Story,” is set for 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. There will be a concluding celebration from 3-5 p.m.
PULLMAN — “iLumi Dance,” staged by the Rainbow Dance Theatre, is set for 2 p.m. at Jones Theatre, Washington State University. The cost is $20 for the regular price, $15 for seniors and students, and $10 for ages 13 and younger. The dance performance will feature electronic wire, fiber optic, black light and LED. Tickets: www.festivaldance.org.
MOSCOW — A concert of music by women composers, by the University of Idaho Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota women’s music fraternity, will begin at 4 p.m. at Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus. Donations will be accepted to benefit SAI philanthropies. The pieces will be performed by college students, UI faculty members and alumnae, in solo voice, women’s vocal ensemble with saxophone and bassoon, four-hand piano, solo organ, guitar and marimba.
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — “Schubertiade,” a University of Idaho faculty recital, is set for 4 p.m. at Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus. Works of Schubert will be performed by Giselle Hillyer, violin; Amanda Wilton, viola; Miranda Wilson, cello; Josh Skinner, bass; Pamela Bathurst, soprano; and Roger McVey, piano. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and senior citizens.
MOSCOW — A University of Idaho faculty recital with Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano is set for 7:30 p.m. at Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and senior citizens.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.