Sunny to partly cloudy skies are anticipated for this first weekend of autumn. Temperatures will range between the mid-50s to mid-80s.
TODAY
The exhibit called “The Land of Persepolis: Introducing Persian Culture to the West,” which features the work of more than 50 artists, will be on display beginning today through Dec. 10 at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, located at 415 Main St. in Lewiston. The free exhibit features artists from the United States and Iran who are inspired by the aesthetic beauty and rich traditions of Persian culture. The exhibit includes ceramics, mixed media, painting, photography and textiles. In lieu of an opening reception, the Center will host a series of free virtual public programs throughout the fall semester. Advance registration is required for each program. More information can be found at lcsc.edu/cah/exhibits. The exhibit is part of the college’s Multicultural Awareness Month in September. CAH gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit will also be open from 4-6 p.m. today. The college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Face coverings are required indoors. This and other protocols may be found lcsc.edu/coronavirus/guides-resources. For more information on the exhibit or programs, call the CAH office at (208) 792-2447 or email cah@lcsc.edu.
———
Singer and songwriter Mark Holt will provide live music at 6 tonight at the Vista House at Pointe A at the Top of the Hill on the Lewiston Grade, 22806 Old Spiral Highway.
SATURDAY
The final Clarkston Farmers Market of the season will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Beachview Park. The market features local produce, eggs, honey, baked goods, and artisan crafts including jewelry and handbags, woodworking, bath and body products, home decor and fabrics, apparel, dog apparel and treats, photography and artwork and more, plus local entertainment talent. The park is at Chestnut and Second street, Clarkston.
———
OROFINO — The Orofino 3/5K Rotary Fun Run/Walk is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at City Park. Preregistration is $20 for adults and day of race is $30 for adults and children are $15. First, second and third place for men, women and children will be awarded. Forms are available at P1FCU or LCCU and on Facebook at Rotary Club of Orofino. All funds will go toward the community.
———
LC Valley Pickleball Club is hosting a silent auction/cornhole tournament fundraiser to help restore and expand the Sunset Park pickleball courts. It will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Groundwork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. All proceeds go to restoring and expanding the courts. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Email lcvalleypickleball.com for questions.
———
Pataha Flour Mill will have its “Praise Gathering” at 7 p.m. Saturday preceded by dinner at 6 p.m., by donation. Reservations are needed and can be made by calling (509) 843-3799. The occasion will be a “going away” for Ted and Annie Cook, who have led the Praise Gatherings since 2009.