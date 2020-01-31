Weekend Roundup

Partly cloudy skies are expected today and Sunday, and rain is in Saturday’s forecast. Temperatures during the first weekend of February are expected to be between the low 30s to mid-50s.
TODAY
PULLMAN — “Happy Hour with the Pullman Co-op” is set for 4-7 p.m. at Three Forks Bike and Brew, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G. Attendees will get the chance to meet with board members of the Pullman Good Food Co-op.
———
MOSCOW — Open mic will begin at 7 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St. Signups start at 6:30 p.m.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
PULLMAN — Showings of the movie “Knives Out” (PG-13) is set for 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. today and Saturday, and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University. There is no cost to attend.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The Winter Market will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
———
MOSCOW — Annual Cruise the World is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho. The event will feature international students, faculty and staff, showcasing the culture, food and music of about 25 countries.
———
Dirt and Diamonds, 13th annual American Legion Baseball Steak Out, will be at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. There will be a no-host social hour at 5 p.m.; dinner from 6-8 p.m.; DJ-provided music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The menu will include steak (chicken available upon request), baked potato, green salad, baked beans, roll and dessert. The cost is $25. Tickets are available at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union and Les Schwab Tire Center locations in Lewiston and Clarkston.
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — A Super Bowl Bash is set for 3 p.m. at the Eggan Youth Center, 1515 E. D St. The event will include snacks, pizza, beverages and door prizes. The cost is $5 per person and $20 per family. Preregistration is encouraged at (208) 883-7084.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.