Weekend Roundup

The forecast calls for a weekend of partly cloudy skies with a snow-to-rain mix for Saturday. Expect temperatures between the high 20s to mid-30s for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding region.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The 2020 Martin Luther King Jr.-Human Rights Community Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. at the Moscow Middle School multipurpose room, 1410 E. D St. The event will feature a full breakfast, presentation of the Rosa Parks Awards for Human Rights Achievement, announcement of winners in the Martin Luther King Art and Essay Contest and entertainment by Adrian Crookston. The keynote address titled, “The Right to Vote: Access and Challenges,” will be given by Jeremy Woodson, manager of community engagement for ACLU Idaho. The cost is $10 for the regular price and $5 for students and youth. Tickets may be purchased at Bookpeople of Moscow, Paradise Ridge CDs and through the University of Idaho Office of Multicultural Affairs, all in Moscow.
———
PULLMAN — The Pullman Winter Market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The second annual Grangeville People’s March is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., beginning at Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 E. Main St. Sign-making begins at 10:30 a.m., march lineup begins at 11:45 a.m., followed by speakers and covered-dish lunch. Attendees for the lunch are encouraged to bring a dish to share and food for the foodbank.
———
MOSCOW — The 2020 Women’s March is set for 1-3 p.m., beginning at Moscow City Hall parking lot and ending at East City Park for a short program.
———
GREENCREEK — The 2020 Greencreek Crab Feed & Dance, Greencreek Hall, 1062 Greencreek Road, includes a social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are sold out, but tickets are still available for the Senders playing live music for the dance to follow dinner. The event will be put on by the St. Anthony Society and Greencreek Hall.
———
MOSCOW — Comedian Kristin Key, who appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny” and “Last Comic Standing,” will perform at the Best Western Plus/University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road. Also performing will be Idaho’s Sophie Hughes, and the host is Alvin Williams. There will be shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are restricted to those 18 years or older.
———
“Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience,” a tribute concert by David Brighton and band, is set for 7 p.m. at the Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. The cost is $25. Tickets can be purchased at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com.
———
MOSCOW — One Trick Pony, a Paul Simon tribute group, begins playing at 7 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St.
———
MOSCOW — A community contra dance will take place at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. and the dance is from 8-10:30 p.m. The featured band is Under the Wire. The cost is $6 for Palouse Folklore Society members, $8 for the regular price, $5 for newcomers and free for children.
SUNDAY
GRANGEVILLE — The Sno-Drifters Fun Run is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signups are from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sno Drifters Shelter. Parking is at the Fish Creek parking area by following the signs. The cost is $5. Hand as many as you choose with 100 percent payback high and low hand. Concessions will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle.
———
MOSCOW — Broken objects can be taken to the Repair Café from 1-4 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Volunteer experts will share their skills with visitors to repair books, clothing and textiles, jewelry, small household appliances, toys and other items. In addition, there will be a station for knife and scissor sharpening, with a two-item limit. There will also be a gluing station with a variety of glues. Light refreshments will be provided. There is no guarantee that items will be fully repaired. Attendees bring items at their own risk.
———
The Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band will play at 3 p.m. at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston.
———
MOSCOW — A recital by finalists in the 2020 Young Artist Competition of the Washington Idaho Symphony will begin at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.