Weekend Roundup

Expect partly cloudy skies today and Saturday, with mostly sunny skies Sunday.
TODAY
MOSCOW — The Moscow Public Library Storytime at the Fair is set for 10:30 a.m. The library’s storytime crew will present a free interactive storytime on the Main Stage. There will be stories, songs and more, all themed on fair foods. Additional information is available by calling Bailey Gillreath-Brown, Latah County Library District outreach specialist, at (208) 882-3925, ext. 117.
———
KAMIAH — The Youth Advisory Board spaghetti lunch fundraiser is set for noon to 1:30 p.m., 413 Main St. The group will only accept delivery or to-go orders this month. The cost is $5 and proceeds benefit the new teen center.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
POMEROY — Garfield County Fair and Rodeo; theme: “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams;” Garfield County Fairgrounds.
———
MOSCOW — The 2019 Latah County Fair; theme: “The Greatest Shows on the Palouse;” Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days; theme: “Boots, Jeans, and Clearwater Dreams;” Clearwater County Fairgrounds, Orofino. Today’s events include the Lumberjack Days kiddie parade at noon.
Saturday includes main parade at 10 a.m., truck driving competition at 4 p.m. and horse-pull competition at 6:30 p.m. The Sunday schedule will feature a log show and contest from 10 a.m. to noon.
———
As part of National Recovery Month, a Hands Across the Bridge event is set for 6-8 p.m. at Brackenbury Square, D Street, Lewiston. There will be inspirational speakers, community leaders, food, face painting, games, raffle and door prizes.
———
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students ages 13 through college, $11 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the theater box office at (208) 746-3401 noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or online at www.lctheatre.org. The show will run through Sept. 29.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square. The featured entertainment is Traffyk Jam from 9-10 a.m. and Sesitshaya Marimba from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
———
LAPWAI — As part of the Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club’s 20th anniversary celebration, there will be a hunting skills clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 27007 Tom Beall Road. The clinic will include how to sight-in a rifle, use GPS, prepare for a hunt and more. Admission is free and there will be food, prizes and target practice for all ages. Additional information is available by calling (208) 799-5010.
———
MOSCOW — Dennis Dauble, of the Tri-Cities, author of “Bury Me With My Fly Rod,” will have a book signing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
———
POMEROY — Pataha Flour Mills will have “Fair Tunes,” an evening of “completely ridiculous, frivolous, and very silly” music at 7 p.m. The event is in celebration of the Garfield County Fair. The music will feature old-time songs, such as “Turkey in the Straw,” “Go Tell Aunt Rhody,” “Polly Wolly Doodle” and many others. Participants are welcome. The event will be preceded by a barbecue buffet dinner from 5-7 p.m. by donation. Reservations are requested at (509) 843-3799. The mill is at 50 Hutchens Hill Road.
———
Mark Holt and his brand of Blues, Jazz, Twisted Originals and Americana humor is set for 7 p.m. at the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48 presents “The Music of Stage and the Silver Screen,” set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pullman High School auditorium and 3 p.m. Sunday at Clarkston High School auditorium. The cost is $25 for the regular price, $15 for students, $12 for ages 12-18 and free for ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. The symphony will perform a compilation of Broadway favorites, including the theme from the classic film “2001: A Space Odyssey” (fanfair from “Also Sprach Zarathustra”), and featuring music from John Williams, including the suite from the Star Wars film, “The Force Awakens” and themes from “Schindler’s List.”
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — The Mauchley Duo, University of Idaho faculty emeritus recital is set for 4 p.m. at Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave. The cost is $6 for the regular price, $4 for students and seniors. Piano duo features Jay and Sandy Mauchley.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.