The forecast calls for temperatures between the mid-30s to mid-50s this Halloween weekend, with a variety of Halloween activities planned throughout the region.
TODAY
The Scare Grounds Haunted Hayride is set for 5-10:30 p.m. today and 2-4 p.m. (matinee) and 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The cost is $10 for a single pass or $35 for a family and can be purchased at the event.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
PULLMAN — The Palouse Discovery Science Center (PDSC) presents the second annual Spooky Science Fundraiser, taking place today through Sunday. Spooky Science is family friendly and will feature science demos, displays, a bake sale and photo opportunities. A full schedule of activities including a costume parade, Monster Mash Dance Party, slime making and pumpkin decorating, and more activities are listed at palousescience.net/spookyscience. The center is at 950 NE Nelson Ct., Pullman. Spooky Science is free with the purchase of general admission tickets or with a PDSC membership. Admission is $6 per child, $7.50 for adults and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets and memberships can be purchased in person or online. For additional information call (509) 332-6869 or email frontdesk@palousescience.org.
———
L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity’s sixth annual Pumpkin Patch runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Halloween on the side lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church at 1242 Highland Ave. The patch will feature more than 3,000 pumpkins and gourds of all sizes. There will be youth activities, games and photo opportunities. There is no cost to enter the patch. Proceeds will support the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity.
———
Spookin’ Boo’s Haunted House at the Lewiston Elks Lodge No. 896 is set for 6-10 p.m. today, 2:30-10 p.m. Saturday and 2:30-9 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $3 for ages 12 and younger and $5 for ages 13 and older. All proceeds go to Clarkston High School’s theater program.
———
The Lewiston Civic Theatre will enter its final weekend of performances today with “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy. All of the theater’s productions this season will be performed at the Normal Hill Campus auditorium (at the former Lewiston High School), 1114 Ninth Ave. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be a costume contest for the Halloween matinee. The cost is $19 for adults, $16 for seniors/veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children. For tickets and information, can visit lctheatre.org or call (208) 746-3401.
SATURDAY
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s Pumpkin Palooza is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be games, candy, costume contests, a pumpkin roll and more.
———
PULLMAN — Gladish Community & Cultural Center will offer a variety of Halloween festivities from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. The events are geared for younger kids with prizes, games and crafts. There will be a free Trunk or Treat in the newly repaved parking lot of the Gladish. Participants are encouraged to dress up and get a bag of treasures to take home. There will also be a Kids Carnival at the YMCA of the Palouse in the Gladish Gym. The carnival is free with a donation to Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse (a list of suggested donations can be found at gladishcommunity.org/halloween), or $2 for individuals 12 years and older without a donation. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Admission includes pumpkin decorating, a Halloween craft table and six tickets to be used for the carnival games. Additional game tickets can be purchased for 25 cents each or five for $1. Pullman Civic Theatre will offer a haunted house for those 12 and older starting and ending in the gym. Admission for the haunted house is $5 per person.
SUNDAY
The Confluence Valley Ghostbusters’ Trunk Or Treat At Gamer’s Edge is set for 3-5 p.m. Sunday at 1039 21st St., Lewiston. They will have raffle prizes as well as a “Slime A Buster.”
———
MOSCOW — The 43rd annual Theophilus Tower Trick-or-Treat event is set for 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Face coverings will be required for those who wish to enter the building as well as for all volunteers.
———
Fall Fest, a trunk-or-treat style event, is set for 6-8 p.m. Sunday at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. There will be dozens of cars with candy, bounce houses and other carnival-style games. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call the church at (208) 743-3000.
———
MOSCOW — The Eastside Marketplace Trunk or Treat is set for 4-7 p.m. Sunday. There will be decorated car trunks with candy. This family friendly event is free and costumes are highly encouraged. Food from Eastside’s restaurants and outdoor vendors will also be available for purchase. For additional information, call Eastside at (208) 882-1533.
———
New Ground Alliance Church’s 4th annual Trunk or Treat event is set for 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church, at 817 Libby St., Clarkston. Vehicles will be decorated and children are invited to trick or treat from trunk to trunk, filling their bags with candy. There is no cost to attend.