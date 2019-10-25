Temperatures between the low 30s to mid-50s are expected for this mostly sunny weekend.
TODAY
MOSCOW — The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute will host the 12th annual Animals of the Night from 5-8 p.m. at the PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive. Local experts will be present to give information about nocturnal creatures. There will be animals, s’mores by the fire with Wilson Banner Ranch hot cider by donation, and tacos and beer from Hunga Dunga for purchase. There is no cost to attend. A free shuttle from Rosauers to PCEI will be available every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. The last return bus will depart PCEI at 8:10 p.m.
———
MOSCOW — A concert by the University of Idaho choirs is set for 7:30 p.m. at Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave. Vandaleers Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus will perform. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and seniors.
———
Peter Fletcher, of Detroit and New York City, will give a classical guitar concert from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. There is no cost to attend.
SATURDAY
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 Fall Harvest Breakfast will be from 7-11 a.m. at the VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and ham, pancakes and beverages. The cost is $7 for the regular price and $3 for ages 12 and younger.
———
MOSCOW — The final Moscow Farmers Market of the season is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square.
———
The Holistic Fair Fall Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valley Spiritual Center, 2707 Seventh St., Clarkston. The festival will feature workshops, and merchandise and food vendors. The cost is $5.
———
MOSCOW — The City of Moscow Sanitation Department, Latah County Solid Waste and Moscow Recycling will host a plastic film collection and recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Moscow Recycling Center, 401 Jackson St. The collection area will be available in the South Lot off of C Street. Acceptable plastics include produce and bread bags, grocery bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, Ziplock and other reclosable bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, plastic shopping bags and bubble wrap. Plastic film collected at the event will be sent to the TREX Decking Co., which uses recycled plastic film, along with reclaimed wood, to create composite decking material. For questions about this event or other recycling programs, contact Tim Davis, sanitation operations manager, at (208) 883-7131 or tdavis@ci.moscow.id.us.
———
A free community lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewiston Orchards Nazarene Church, 347 Thain Road. The menu will include hot soup, rolls and fruit.
———
MOSCOW — Elsa Kirsten Peters, of Pullman, author of “The Whole Story of Climate,” will read from her book from 4-5 p.m. at BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. Her book will be available for sale and signing.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
UNIONTOWN — “Thanks for the Memories,” Palouse Choral Society’s 20th anniversary concert, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. Boniface St. The cost is $20 for the regular price and $8 for students. Tickets are available at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
SUNDAY
GIFFORD — The Gifford Homemakers Club Fall Bazaar will feature a homemade soup lunch at 12:30 p.m. and a bazaar auction at 2 p.m. at the Gifford Community Building. Admission for adults is $5 and children younger than 6 get in free of charge. The bazaar will feature quilts, table runners, Christmas items, pillowcases and more.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.