Cloudy skies are expected for this last weekend of summer, with rain for Saturday and Sunday.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council 2021 Food Drive will take place today and Saturday at Rosauers Supermarket, 332 Thain Road; A&B Foods, Eighth Avenue and Thain Road (both locations); and Grocery Outlet, 117 Thain Road. All food donations will be given to Community Action Food Bank. Cash donations will be accepted to the Idaho Veterans Home Special Meals Program.
SATURDAY
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday in Lewiston to raise money and awareness about the disease. Participants can attend the group event, which starts at 9 a.m. at Kiwanis Park, or walk from home to support research and people living with dementia and their families. Organizers are monitoring federal, state and local public health guidelines to ensure the walk adheres to mandates and is safe and ask attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask in crowded areas. Before the walk begins, a “Promise Garden” ceremony to honor loved ones, will be conducted at 9 a.m., and registration begins at 8 a.m. Kiwanis Park is located at 806 Snake River Ave. Participants also can register online at alz.org/walk or by calling (800) 272-3900. Donations will go toward a nonprofit group aimed at helping people with the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association provides a variety of care and support programs for individuals and families affected by dementia. Services include a 24/7 helpline, care consultation, support groups and education.
———
A free bike rodeo is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the former Shopko parking lot, 2120 Thain Grade, in Lewiston. The rodeo will feature bike safety checks, skill building exercises, safety tips, obstacle courses, games and a helmet giveaway. The event is presented by the Lewiston Rotary Club. Contact ericjustis@yahoo.com for more information.