Whether or not you participate in Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, you’ll want to dress warm. Temperatures are expected to hit between the low 20s to mid-30s this weekend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
DAYTON — The Christmas Market at the Depot and a Boldman House Christmas are part of Historic Dayton’s Christmas Kickoff event. The Christmas Market at the Depot will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at 222 E. Commercial Ave. Hand-crafted gifts include local foods, such as handmade candy, local honey and PEO bean soup. There will be paintings by local artists and other local art, including pottery, soap kits and cards. The Depot will also have poinsettias, and the local FFA will be selling wreaths and handcrafted iron products on the courtyard for a fundraiser. The Depot’s Gift Shop will also offer books, Christmas ornaments and decorations, low-technology games, soaps, lotions and more. There will be a raffle for a handmade Christmas quilt pieced by local quilt artist Dianne McKinley and quilted by artist Annie Archer. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the Depot through Monday. A Boldman House Christmas will take visitors back in time. Period costumes and decorations will be featured in the fully restored historic home located at 410 N. First St. There will be live music from local pianists from 1-4 p.m. today and 2-4 p.m. Saturday. From 1-2 p.m. Saturday, attendees are welcome to listen to World War II-era radio shows. Hours for the event are today and Saturday from 1-4 p.m., and admission is free. Dayton’s Christmas Kickoff will also features a lighted Christmas parade and winter fireworks tonight, an ugly sweater fun run, live music, hayrides, Santa Claus, live nativity, festival of trees and shopping on Dayton’s Main Street. Additional information is at www.daytonhistoricdepot.org and at www.historicdayton.com.
SATURDAY
KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Holiday Farmers Market is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kooskia City Hall, 26 Main St. The market will feature homemade gifts from local artisans, including baked goods, jams, handmade gifts, jewelry, plants and more. There is no cost for admission, and food and drinks will be available at the market.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The Winter Magic Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park. The Winter Magic opening ceremony follows at 5:30 p.m. in Pioneer Park, followed by a visit from Santa Claus.
———
Tabikat Productions Drag Show is set for 9:30 p.m. at Brocks Town Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston. The cost is $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
SUNDAY
The Fall Harvest Open Horse show is at 10 a.m. at the indoor arena of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Classes range from ranch horse riding and reining, to Western pleasure and trail. The event is free for spectators, and concessions are available for purchase.
———
KAMIAH — Christmas movies and snacks start at 1:30 p.m. for teens at the YAB Teen Center, 413 Main St. There is no cost to attend.
———
KAMIAH — “Dashing Through the Snow: the Evolution of Santa,” a presentation by Pam Laird, of Kooskia, in character as Mrs. Santa Claus is set for 2 p.m. at the Kamiah Welcome Center, Main Street.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.