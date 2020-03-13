Events around the region have been canceled or postponed because of precautions for slowing the spread of the COVID-19 illness. As of Thursday evening, the following events have been called off:
The 28th annual Scandinavian Breakfast scheduled for Saturday at the Clarkston Valley Community Center has been canceled.
SPALDING — “Protecting the Sacred: A Primer on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” a talk by Tai Simpson scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed and will be held at a later date at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center. Simpson will explore the factors that affect the high rate of violence that confronts indigenous women.
UNIONTOWN — The Palouse Country Cowboy Poets and Musicians spring show scheduled for Sunday at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown has been canceled.
The Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band performance under the direction of Garry Walker, of Clarkston, scheduled for Sunday at the Lewiston High School auditorium, has been canceled.