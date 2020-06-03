No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Tuesday, or in Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties in Washington.
No new cases have been reported in the area since May 26.
The Chief Lookingglass Committee has postponed the 44th annual Chief Lookingglass Pow-wow in Kamiah to protect Nez Perce tribal elders, visitors and other guests from infection during the coronavirus pandemic.
Committee representative Angela Broncheau said that the powwow always takes place during the third full weekend in August, but will be held at a to-be-determined date later this year. The committee made the decision under the guidance of tribal elder Al Wheeler, according to a news release.
Conservation group Trout Unlimited has postponed Snake River events this week — including a Thursday webinar on the science supporting dam removal on the lower Snake River — because of the “challenging times we are currently facing as a nation,” according to a news release from spokeswoman Shauna Stevenson.
“We will be in touch as soon as we get them back on the calendar,” Stevenson said of the events.
The KinderCollege child care facility at Lewis-Clark State College announced the receipt of a $14,940 grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that will help the facility reopen its auxiliary child care program today.
KinderCollege closed March 25 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with Idaho entering Stage 3 of Gov. Brad Little’s “Idaho Rebounds” plan, gatherings of 10 to 50 people are now permissible as long as appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed, according to a news release.