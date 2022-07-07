The weeds seem to be winning on the Army Corps of Engineers’ land near the Interstate Bridge in Clarkston.
For the past 25 years, the “Welcome to Clarkston” sign sat on green grass that was mowed and watered by the city. After the city opted to not renew its lease for Gateway Park, the property across from Taco Time reverted back to the Corps for maintenance.
So far this summer, the patch has become overgrown with weeds and is drying out, which has sparked numerous calls to City Hall and complaints from visitors and residents. Callers are advised to contact the Corps, but it could take a while to get a response.
No one from the Walla Walla District will be available to address questions about Gateway Park’s condition until sometime next week, said Dylan Peters of the Public Affairs Office.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said taking care of the park had become an increasing burden for the city after people started camping there. Debris, drugs and open containers of alcohol became common problems, along with vandalism.
“Feces and toilet paper were abundant throughout the park area,” Lawrence said. “Sprinkler heads were being broken on a regular basis. The lock on our timer for the sprinklers was broken, and power was being stolen to charge phones and even power a television. Then a recliner was stolen from St. Vincent’s and appeared at the park.”
The city decided not to renew its 25-year lease last August. Since then, the homeless campers seem to have moved, and most complaints are now about the park’s current condition, officials said.