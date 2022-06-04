MOSCOW — The University of Idaho will hold a weed science research tour Thursday at the Parker Plant Science Farm at 1025 Plant Science Road in Moscow.
Registration for the tour begins at 7:30 a.m. and the tour begins at 8 a.m. to noon. A hosted lunch will be served at the Parker Farm.
Transportation for the tour is provided. Hotel options include Best Western Plus University Inn, LaQuinta Inn and Suites, Fairfield Inn and Suites and Super 8.
Idaho and Washington pesticide recertification credits will be available.
Anyone wishing more information may contact Joan Campbell by phone at (208) 885-7730 or email to jcampbel@uidaho.edu,or Traci Rauch by phone at (208) 885-9709 or by email to trauch@udaho.edu.