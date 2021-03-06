Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine preregistration service, billed as a one-stop, hassle-free way to sign up for vaccination, is now up and running, according to Gov. Brad Little.
The online system is designed to alleviate the need for people eligible for vaccination to have to make multiple calls and repeated online searches to find a provider with available doses. Instead, those who sign up will be contacted by a provider with appointment opportunities once the registered person becomes eligible.
The website can be found at covidvaccine.idaho.gov/.
“The ability for Idahoans to get a vaccine — should they choose to do so — is my top priority,” Little said. “The new pre-registration system is designed to take the frustration out of getting a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. It is user-friendly, easy to understand, and it was built from the ground up with Idahoans in mind.”
Those who register provide key details such as their age, where they live and any health conditions, living arrangements, occupations or other factors that may be relevant to their current or future eligibility.
Niki Forbing-Orr, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said vaccine providers will be able to go to the list, download names of people registered in their geographic area and contact them to make appointments.
“Let’s say a provider knows they are going to have 100 appointments. They can pull down 100 names and then that provider is responsible for contacting the people on that list,” she said.
Forbing-Orr said the agency would prefer that once people sign up they not continue to pursue vaccine appointments on their own. However, if they chose to do so, she said they should remove themselves from the list if and when they obtain an appointment through other means.
Those who are not yet eligible can still preregister now. Forbing-Orr said once they do become eligible, they should be ahead of those with the same eligibility who signed up later. She said the system should take some of the stress out of the vaccination process.
“We have been hearing a lot of people are frustrated because they couldn’t find an appointment and they were tired of calling around and checking websites and not finding available appointments.”
Meanwhile the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee is making plans for the next cohort of vaccine-eligible people under Group 3. The committee recommended that Little approve vaccinations for people between 16 and 64 who have various medical conditions that put them at elevated risk of the viral illness. The committee also recommended that Group 3 include people who work in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater treatment, food service, home construction, finance such as bank tellers, information technology and communications, energy, law, media, public safety such as engineers, and public health workers.
The state is still vaccinating people in a subset of Group 2 that includes those 65 and older, health care workers, long-term care facility residents and workers, first responders, and teachers. Up next will be people in Group 2.3, which includes food and agricultural workers, grocery, convenience store and food pantry workers, people who work in manufacturing, public transit or postal delivery, members of the Idaho National Guard, members of flight crews, gas, electric and telecommunication utility workers who work inside, and residents of homeless shelters.
According to the latest data on the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website, vaccine providers within the geographic bounds of the Public Health – Idaho North Central District have distributed 76 percent of the doses they have available.
On Friday, the Palouse continued to register most of the new cases of COVID-19 in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. There were 13 new cases in Latah County and 16 in Whitman County.
Nez Perce and Clearwater counties had two new cases each, Asotin County had one new case and there were no new cases reported in Idaho, Lewis or Garfield counties.
