A consultant who helps companies be more efficient has been appointed for a vacant spot on the Whitman County Port Commission.
Karl Webber, 53, a 31-year resident of Tekoa, was chosen in a vote of the commission earlier this week.
He is filling the seat that opened when John Love resigned in July. Webber is the president and principal consultant at KB2 Performance Management Systems and the president and founder of Statera Fly Rods.
His consulting firm has helped businesses improve their processes. He has done work for manufacturers in the aviation and wood products manufacturing sectors as well as insurance companies and financial institutions.
As a commissioner, he wants to help grow and protect Whitman County’s primary industry, agriculture, and attract new businesses to create more jobs and diversify the economy.
Part of that involves supporting maintaining the dams that make it possible to barge goods between Portland, Ore., and eastern Washington on the Snake and Columbia rivers, he said.
“Right now there is no other way to get grain off the Palouse or fertilizer up the river,” Webber said.
If Webber wants to retain the seat, he will have to run in the November 2021 election, something he expects to do. The winner of that race will serve until what would have been the end of Love’s six-year term in December 2025.
The other members of the Whitman County Port Commission are Kristine Meyer, executive director of the Avista Foundation and community investment manager for Avista, and Tom Kammerzell, owner/operator of Maple K Farms.