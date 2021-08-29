A “perfect storm” of scorching, windy, dry weather and wildfires this summer made for the most dismal grain harvest farmers across the region have seen in more than 40 years.
“I think it was just uniform across this whole region,” said Dick Wittman, whose family farms near Culdesac, Lapwai and Winchester. “It was a half to a third of normal yield, test weight down, protein high. There was nothing spared. When you have two solid months of 100-degree weather and no rain after April, it was predestined.”
Wittman referred to the quality markers needed for the cereal grain grown in this region to fetch normally high prices. When quality is down, farmers get dinged as much as a dollar a bushel at the Port of Portland for whatever quality the grain lacks.
For weeks, the National Agricultural Statistics Service, an agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has been painting a bleak picture of a crop harvest that could make grown men cry.
On Aug. 16: “Northern Idaho was dry and windy weather continued throughout the week,” NASS reported. “Below average yields were reported for spring-planted and winter-planted grains. Pastures were extremely dry as well.”
And in Washington on Aug. 23: “Non-irrigated crops showed stress from the drought. Grass regrowth shut down and there were no late pasture cuttings. Crops on lighter soils really suffered. … In Whitman County, conditions were extremely dry. Pasture and crop conditions continued to deteriorate. Seeding throughout the area was pushed back.”
It wasn’t only grain crops that suffered. Most hay farmers also saw their yields slashed, even in southern Idaho and Washington’s Columbia Basin, where crops are irrigated and grow better than the nonirrigated crops in this region.
Wittman said for cattle ranchers, “there is no feed, water is short in places and there’s nowhere for cattle to go. It’s the perfect storm of conditions. You had a short hay crop — half of normal — and add to that a lot of people are going to have to start feeding (supplementing cattle grazing pastures) early. The problem with that is, hay prices are skyrocketing because they’re in short supply.”
Gary Bailey, a farmer near St. John, Wash., painted an equally gloomy picture.
“It’s probably the worst since I’ve been farming,” said Bailey, who has worked the family farm since 1989. “Our winter wheat yields were just shy of 60 (bushels per acre) and spring crops around 25 (bushels per acre). Barley, we’re not quite done, but it looks like it’s going to be poor. Compared to last year, which was really good, our spring wheat is less than half of last year, and winter wheat is a 40 percent reduction.”
He said most farmers carry crop insurance, “which is going to help a lot to keep us from going backwards. (Crop insurance) was not designed to make us whole, but it does cover a lot of the shortfalls.
“But as far as fall planting goes, we don’t have the moisture to get started. We’re doing our rain dance out here.”
While farmers are a resilient breed — dependent on the weather and used to ups and downs — Bailey said this poor crop year might be enough to make some of them decide to hang up their coveralls for good.
“I wouldn’t be surprised, if some of them were on the edge, they just can’t weather a year like this,” Bailey said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if some of them decide not to get going again.”
Robert Blair, whose family farm is near Kendrick, rented his land out this year to focus more of his time on agricultural drones and robotics. But Blair, also, reported that the grain harvest on his farm was half of a normal year. Garbanzo beans, or chickpeas, have yet to be harvested — they’re traditionally the last crop in this area to be cut.
But he said it’s not looking good for those beans prized in hummus and other Mediterranean dishes.
“If we can get 800 pounds (yield out of his whole acreage) I think we’re going to be lucky,” he said. “There’s a lot of pods with only one bean or no beans, and the beans are small now. We got a little bit of rain, but I don’t know if that will help. So there’s going to be some discount — instead of getting large beans, we’ll have medium and smaller beans.”
Besides the drought, Blair’s farm and others in his area were slapped with weeks of wildfires.
“We had the Pine Creek Fire, and the Bedrock Fire to boot, and the farm situation in between both of them. There will be a lot of farmers that will be happy that this year is over. The last time there was a drought this severe was 1977.”
Conversly, the fruit harvest in Washington was better in many cases this year than a year ago.
Christopher Metz, regional supervisor of NASS offices in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, said that “despite drought, we’re still expecting an increase in apples. Pears in the Pacific Northwest dropped, but even grapes improved.”
Metz said some of that can be attributed to more acres of those crops being planted. Fruit farmers also irrigate their crops — something that does not happen in this area — and many are planted where there is shade protection.
Based on Aug. 1 conditions, NASS reported, Washington, which ranks No. 1 in apple production, will account for 70 percent of the U.S. production this year with 7.40 billion pounds, up 7 percent from last year’s production.
Washington’s total grape production is forecast at 370,000 tons, up 14 percent from last year, according to NASS. Of that, 160,000 tons are forecast for juice grapes, up 9 percent from 2020, and wine grapes are forecast at 210,000 tons, up 18 percent from last year. Washington is the second largest grape producer in the nation with 6 percent of national production.
Despite the grim harvest numbers, farmers might be partially assuaged by high prices for their crops. Last week, Portland price quotes for soft white wheat were in the $10.50 to $10.60 range, up more than $6 a bushel from a year ago, and up $4 a bushel from this spring.
Sam White, chief operating officer for the Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative in Genesee, said the higher prices will help offset the lower yields, “but usually high prices mean costs go up for fertilizer and fuel. So, long term, it’s probably not the best thing. But short term, it is helping offset the lower yields.”
White said it’s still a little early to tell whether the lower yields will be enough to cover all of the demand for this year’s premium wheat, prized by millers and bakers, especially in Pacific Rim countries, for use in noodles, pastries and crackers.
“We have good cash customers that like to buy our wheat, and I think we’ll be able to cover those markets,” White said. “And other markets will be looking around for the cheapest wheat, so they’ll go elsewhere. So, it’s kind of, higher prices will ration the demand and that is probably what needs to happen with a short crop.”
