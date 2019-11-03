Weather whiplash: Going from sunny California to freezing Idaho

Nothing makes you appreciate temperatures in the 20s more than just having spent a couple of days with temperatures in the single digits.
That’s how I felt last week when the mercury dropped to about 8 degrees here in Grangeville. People have been comparing horror stories — somebody reported minus 2 degrees in Greencreek. When the kids went trick-or-treating Thursday with the high-water mark at 29 degrees, it felt almost balmy.
But not really. Just last week I returned home from visiting my kids in Southern California. It was in the 90s there. I was luxuriating in what they call the “Santa Ana winds’’— strong, but warm breezes that Southern Californians dread because of their potential for fanning wildfires but that felt like a body massage to a girl from Idaho. (I did not say that out loud while I was down there.)
When I got on the plane to come home, I considered wearing my shorts but decided instead on long pants. Good thing, because when we landed in Salt Lake City the clouds were spitting snow.
“Holy Mother of God,” one Californian exclaimed as we disembarked from the plane. “It’s freezing cold here.”
Yes, those sudden changes in climate can be a little startling.
This is, however, the Pacific Northwest, where people who live here glory in the changing of the seasons. If they can survive, that is.
All of this goes to the planned power outage in the Grangeville substation area where I live this coming Sunday and the following Sunday from 4 to 8 a.m. Let’s just say it is bound to be cold.
I’m assuming the power company guys figure that most people will be asleep during those hours but I know a whole bunch of Catholics who will be dragging to early morning Mass before the power is back on and who probably will have to go to confession the next week for using bad language over the phone to the Avista company.
As for me, I am out of bed long before 8 a.m. and I am worried. Sure, the power company has to replace some equipment and, sure, those power company people will have to get out of bed a lot earlier than the rest of us to get work started at 4 a.m. And sure, there will be people suffering from even a few hours without heat in their houses … but what about my coffee?
I can stand cold. I can stand pain. But I cannot stand to not have a cup of hot coffee waiting for me when I get out of bed in the morning. I once put off for more than a year having my blood drawn because I couldn’t stand to go without coffee long enough to get to the doctor’s office.
So let’s just hope that the power company guys have good luck fixing their equipment and the electricity gets turned back on quickly. Because I know what it’s like to start a morning uncaffeinated, and it’s not pretty.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.