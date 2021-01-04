As much as a half-inch of rain and melting snow today may cause area creeks and streams to rapidly rise, prompting the National Weather Service in Spokane to issue a flash flood watch Sunday afternoon.
The weather service specifically mentioned Paradise Creek in Moscow as a particular concern because the soils in its basin are saturated or frozen and incapable of absorbing runoff. But the flash flood watch also included portions of northern Idaho and southeastern Washington, including Whitman County, where minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Unseasonably warm weather Sunday is expected to continue this week, with a forecast high of 51 for Lewiston today and highs in the low 50s or high 40s for the next few days. Drier weather should arrive Tuesday, according to the weather service.