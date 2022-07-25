Weather service issues 'excessive heat watch' for region

Hundreds of beach-goers flocked to the waters of the Snake River at Hells Gate State Park in this file photo from 2018. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should soon see its first 100-degree day of the summer this week.
Lewiston has dodged any 100-degree temperatures so far this year, but the heat arrives with a vengeance this week.
The National Weather Service issued an “excessive heat watch” Sunday for eastern Washington and parts of northern Idaho.
High temperatures in Lewiston are expected to reach 101 degrees on Monday, 104 on Tuesday and 107 on Wednesday and Thursday. They'll be in the upper 90s on the Palouse, possibly hitting the century mark by Thursday.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the agency warned.
Heat will initially build through low-lying areas, including the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and then spread throughout the Inland Northwest.
Temperatures are expected to peak Thursday or Friday. However, the agency said there's “some uncertainty when the heatwave will break down,” so the extreme temperatures could continue into next week.
Low temperatures in Lewiston are expected to be in the upper 60s Monday night and in the 70s for the remainder of the week.
Temperatures in Lewiston have hit 99 degrees four times this summer, but so far haven't crossed into triple digits.
In 2020, the first 100-degree day for the area was July 27. That was the latest arrival of triple-digit temperatures since 2011, when the heat waited to arrive until Aug. 26.