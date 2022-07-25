Weather service issues 'excessive heat watch' for region

Hundreds of beach-goers flocked to the waters of the Snake River at Hells Gate State Park in this file photo from 2018. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should soon see its first 100-degree day of the summer this week. 

 Tribune/Pete Caster

Lewiston has dodged any 100-degree temperatures so far this year, but the heat arrives with a vengeance this week.

The National Weather Service issued an “excessive heat watch” Sunday for eastern Washington and parts of northern Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you