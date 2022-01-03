Weather service cautions travelers about blowing snow on Camas Prairie, Pomeroy, Palouse

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday through Monday morning, cautioning travelers near Camas Prairie, Pomeroy and the Palouse of blowing snow driven by 35 to 45 mile per hour winds.
NWS meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said because the recent snowfall was so light and fluffy, it’s more susceptible to being blown around.
“By tomorrow, late morning through the afternoon, you might get more additional light snow — like probably less than an inch,” she said. “But it's still going to be windy enough that that less than an inch is probably going to blow around as well when that falls.”
A low of 23 degrees was recorded in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Saturday night and Nisbet said temperatures are expected to continue to climb above freezing through the end of the week.