The widespread snow and rain forecast for the region over the weekend should largely spare the Quad Cities area, according to the National Weather Service Spokane office.
A strong low pressure system is sweeping to the southeast out of the Gulf of Alaska and bringing a significant amount of moisture with it. The system will produce heavy mountain snow in some areas and heavy rain in the valleys. It will also bring some high winds, but those should be isolated to northeastern Washington, according to a wind advisory issued Friday.
Most of the moisture will continue to push out of the region to the southeast Sunday, but there is a decent chance that a residual plume will linger over the Palouse and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for much of the day. A cold front should then move into the area, cooling temperatures enough to bring snow to the higher elevations and a mix of snow and rain to the valleys by Monday.
Today’s high for Lewiston is forecast at 48, with a low of 37 and a 70 percent chance of rain. Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 46, with a low of 33 and a 30 percent chance of rain or snow that night, with less than half an inch accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Palouse, with a forecast high of 39 in Moscow and a low of 33, with a 90 percent chance of rain or snow today. Sunday will see a high of 38 and a low of 26, with a 40 percent chance of snow in the evening.
A rain and snow mix is likely to persist on the Palouse on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures straddle the freezing point, with further chances of snow diminishing later in the week, according to the weather service. Similar conditions are forecast for the Camas Prairie, but with a greater chance of gusty winds today and tonight.