Weather experts: Snow is headed to valley

Bundle up, Banana Belt.
The weather experts are forecasting cold temperatures and a possible accumulation of 4 to 6 inches of snow later this week in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Joey Clevenger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said temperatures could drop 15 to 20 degrees below normal starting Thursday, and snow is expected across the southern portions of Washington state.
Colfax could experience single-digit temperatures, along with several areas in north central Idaho. By the end of the week, Craigmont is expected to get between 6 to 8 inches of snow, and Pullman could see 3 to 4 inches, Clevenger said.
The averages this time of year in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are lows of 31 and highs in the mid-40s. On Thursday, the mercury is expected to drop to the mid-20s during the day, with lows in the teens.
“It’s pretty much the same situation throughout the region,” Clevenger said.
Avista sent out a cold-snap warning, saying homes heated with gas or electricity could see an increase in their energy usage over the next several days.
“When we have periods of colder than normal weather, our heating system works harder — even if you don’t touch the thermostat,” according to the Avista email.
