Cool temperatures and cloudy weather continued to offer a reprieve to first responders working to contain wildfires in the area.
The Green Ridge Fire, located in the Green Ridge area 30 miles east of Walla Walla, has spread across 38,410 acres and is 26 percent contained. The fire started after lightning struck on July 7.
Most of the fire’s recent spread has occurred south into Mount Misery, Diamond Peak and Oregon Butte. The fire is expected to continue moving southeast as winds come from the northwest.
Despite the wind, cooler temperatures have slowed the fire’s activity, said Olivia Bruce, public information officer for the Green Ridge Fire. There was some rain Wednesday, and fire activity was low, which was good news for fire personnel.
“Our fire behavior analysis folks have been saying that this fire is really moderating,” she said. “We’re not expecting to see huge amounts of growth.”
There are about 35 miles of uncontained fire line, Bruce said.
Bruce said the fire is moving toward burn scars that formed in 2015. Burn scars reduce the amount of fuel — like grass, bushes and timber — available to a wildfire. This is also why firefighters conduct controlled burns in areas where they know the fire will spread.
There is a containment line along a ridge of the Green Ridge Mountains that extends southeast into the Rattlesnake Ridge Trail. The line connects to another that extends west of Sunflower Flats and into the Punjab campgrounds of Umatilla National Forest where it moves northeast to connect with 4022 Road.
The Lick Creek Fire is 80,421 acres and not expected to spread any further, according to a news release. It is 97 percent contained. Firefighters are helping the Green Ridge Fire with readily available resources.
The Bedrock Fire, which is located 25 miles northeast of Lewiston near Lenore, spread across 11,205 acres and is 83 percent contained.
The fire began Aug. 11 and has 180 personnel working on it. It is expected to be contained by Saturday.
Light rainfall occurred Wednesday and winds blew northwest around 10-20 mph. Similar weather conditions are expected today, but temperatures will rise into the 80s on Friday.
Evacuation orders set by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office remain in “Ready” status.
The Storm Theatre Complex, which consists of 27 fires, has spread across 22,316 acres and is 3 percent contained. The fires have crossed north of U.S. Highway 12 into parts of the Clearwater River, Idaho Panhandle, Lolo national forests and Bitterroot National Forest.
The fires began July 25.
Firefighters and resources are limited because of the “inaccessible terrain” the fires are located, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
There are 47 fire personnel working on the Storm Theatre Complex. Most resources are being used to protect critical infrastructure like Highway 12 and forest service roads.
Rainy weather conditions, which lasted for 10 hours, halted ongoing burns through several fires, including Lake Fire, Storm Creek Fire and Lonesome Fire.
Storm Creek Fire and Lonesome Fire remain the biggest fires of the complex, spreading over 14,958 and 2,152 acres, respectively.
While rain activity looks promising for some wildfire areas, the chances of precipitation for others is scarce.
The Swanson Creek Fire, which is located 20 miles northeast of Pierce, has spread across 600 acres. There have been small amounts of rain across the area.
The Lynx Fire has grown to 5,170 acres and is located 23 miles east of Elk City.
The Dixie and Jumbo Fires, which are located 15 miles south of Elk City, have remained around 46,000 acres and are 63 percent contained. Small amounts of rain, about 0.13 inches, have fallen. The fire was started by lightning on July 5.
Rain is still expected in the areas through early next week, but the amounts are small.
Carral may be contacted at jcarral@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @jaycecarral.