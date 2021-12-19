The Idaho State Police reported that U.S. Highway 95 was closed Saturday night between Cottonwood and Whitebird because of blowing snow and an icy roadway. Several slideoffs were reported, according to ISP. Idaho Highway 64 also was reported closed from Nezperce to Kamiah for hazardous conditions.
