Many of the issues police officers face today are similar to what they were when Budd Hurd first pinned on a badge.
Then, as now, law enforcement’s primary mission is to enforce the law and keep the community safe. But the beat cop also tends to serve as the first point of contact for those with the often interconnected problems of mental illness, drug addiction and homelessness.
Hurd joined the Lewiston Police Department in 1990 and remembers well the words of wisdom offered by then-Chief John “Jack” Baldwin Jr.: “You’re going to find as a cop you’re going to wear a lot of hats.”
The city asked Hurd to don the hat of interim chief in January 2018, and the city council removed the interim part of the title in September 2018.
Craig Clohessy: You were sworn in as chief just over a year ago. Do you think it was a good move, both for you professionally and for the department?
Budd Hurd: Yes, I do. I think we had some things to overcome and it was a good move for me to look into going into this role to help stabilize things and help the department get back to where we were in relationship with the community and within the department itself — the morale and those kinds of things.
CC: Your predecessor, Chris Ankeny, had his way of doing things that sometimes rubbed people the wrong way. What did it take to build back morale within the department after Ankeny’s resignation?
BH: It’s been a slow process. It’s a challenge in the fact that you have to rebuild that trust between you and the employees. Some employees will tell you that the morale issue stems back many years ago, ... not just with Chief Ankeny.
CC: Have you got there yet? Like you say, it’s a slow process.
BH: We’re getting there. ... We have employees that tell us that things feel better. ... People seem more relaxed and are willing to talk. ... And I think too, what has helped is having been here for 28 years. People know who I am, what I’m about, and I think that helped instill that trust back.
CC: When you moved into the role of chief did you have some goals in mind, things that you wanted to accomplish?
BH: Basically the first goal that I told the city manager was just to take a hold of the helm and stabilize the ship. It’s just building that trust back within the department and also external departments, you know, outside the city or within the city. ... We’re still working on it. I think it’s going to be a goal that’s always got a percentage that’s going to be out there to work on. ... One of the deciding factors for me to take on this job was the fact that I had so much community support. When I took over as the interim chief, I had a lot of people come to the department or call me or email me and say how much they liked the thought that I was here and taking on that role.
CC: You were at the point in your career where you honestly could’ve been thinking about retirement.
BH: Oh yes. In Idaho, law enforcement (follows the) rule of 80, (meaning police qualify for paid retirement when their age plus the length of time on the job equals 80). I achieved that some time ago but I still like coming to work. I enjoy work and I enjoy coming here, I enjoy the camaraderie that we have here, and you know when you enjoy something it’s pretty hard to walk away.
CC: Years ago, what made you decide you wanted a career in law enforcement?
BH: I grew up in a small rural town, Weiser, Idaho. ... I was in eighth grade, ... and we had an officer that came to the school and spent afternoons there. You could go in and talk to him. ... As I got older and got into high school, I started hanging out with one of the deputies. ... He invited me out to ride one time (in his patrol vehicle). So I started riding with him a little bit and I started thinking, “Man, I think I like this.” ... That was in the late ’70s. Then really the driving force behind it, I was working for Les Schwab at the time and there was an economic downturn in the early ’80s and my wife looked at me and said, “Why don’t we go back to school?” And I had talked to the sheriff at the time down there and that’s what he encouraged me to do. He said, “You know, instead of just getting on with the department go get an education, go get your degree because it will help you way down the road.” So I did. And I was fortunate enough we came up here, went to school at L-C (Lewis-Clark State College). ... Pretty soon I was riding (along on patrol) down here on the nights when I could and got into the (police) reserve program. ... In the ’80s and ’90s it was really difficult to get (a job with the Lewiston Police Department straight out of college). ... I think the stars just aligned right. ... I look back and it’s been great — I’ve loved it.
———
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Budd Hurd
Age: 60
Title/occupation: Police chief, Lewiston Police Department.
Family: Married 35 years to Lori; five adult children; seven grandkids, with No. 8 on the way.
Education: K-12 Weiser, Idaho; undergraduate, Lewis-Clark State College, bachelor’s degree, criminal justice, 1990.
Work history: Lewiston Police Department for nearly 29 years. He joined the department in November 1990.
Hobbies/interests: Loves the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, hiking and working in the yard/garden.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I play the radio really well.”