The national morning television newscasters had concern in their voices as they reported an aircraft in what must be a freak accident colliding with one of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center.
Roughly 18 minutes later, their understanding of what was happening changed dramatically as another airliner slammed into the second tower.
It was 8:45 a.m. Eastern time (5:45 Pacific) on a clear blue New York City morning when the first plane piloted by terrorists found its target. The date was Sept. 11, 2001, and a series of terrorist-led hijackings would change this nation forever in the worst possible way.
As we approach the 20th anniversary of that horrific day, it’s only natural to think back about where you were and how you felt when you learned:
American Airlines Flight 11, the first airliner to be hijacked, crashed into the North Tower.
United Airlines Flight 175, the second airliner to be hijacked, crashed into the South Tower.
American Airlines Flight 77, the third airline to be hijacked, crashed into the Pentagon.
United Airlines Flight 93, the fourth airline to be hijacked, crashed into an empty field near Shanksville, Pa., after passengers and crew rushed the cockpit.
The South Tower collapsed after burning for nearly an hour.
The North Tower collapsed after burning for more than an hour and a half.
While those memories are horrible, it’s important to share them and to never forget.
With that in mind, I’m asking our readers to provide their recollections, feelings and stories from that time. We are producing a special section to run Sept. 10 in the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News that will include a mix of stories from our archives that ran in the days, weeks, months and years following the attacks, new content as we catch up with those from the region whose lives were changed that day and the memories I’m asking readers to share.
On that front, take a few minutes and in 250 words or fewer, write up your recollections and email them to me at cclohessy@lmtribune.com. Please include your full name, city of residence and a contact phone number. The latter will be used if we have questions or if we believe the remembrance is in need of more detail and could be broken out into a separate reporter-written article.
Since I’ve asked for your remembrances, here are mine: It was a Tuesday morning, and I was getting ready to head up the hill to Moscow where I was working as city editor of the Daily News. We had the morning news on, and I asked my wife, Tina, what was going on as fire and smoke was visible from the upper floors of the North Tower. She shared the basics, and within a minute or two another passenger jet slammed into the South Tower. I wondered aloud if that was a replay of the first crash and the morning newscasters, as if on cue, said a second airliner had hit the World Trade Center.
Like everyone watching this in real time we realized: This can’t be a coincidence, this can’t be an accident.
The Daily News at the time was an afternoon publication, so I got on the phone with my boss, the now late Steve McClure, to start planning out that day’s coverage given the events happening on the East Coast. McClure’s first reaction was to chastise me for poor humor. Despite his years in the news business he couldn’t believe something so terrible was happening. I convinced him to turn on his TV, and the reality of what he was seeing washed away the disbelief and started for us and others what would be some of the darkest days in history.
And, not surprisingly, the days ahead would also reveal many stories of bravery, sacrifice and the strength of this great nation.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.