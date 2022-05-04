MOSCOW — Following news that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe V. Wade, pro-choice protesters took to the streets of Moscow, and Planned Parenthood officials want to remind people that its health centers are still open and abortion services are currently legal.
Sarah Dixit, public affairs manager with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said Planned Parenthood has been receiving many calls from concerned patients and supporters in light of the news that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito drafted a majority opinion striking down the federal constitutional right to an abortion.
“We have been preparing for this for decades, but it is no less devastating and scary for our staff, patients and supporters,” Dixit said.
She said any time there is major news about abortion rights, it often leads to confusion, causing people to think abortion has already been outlawed.
Dixit said the organization, which has a health center in Pullman, wants people to know that they can still come to Planned Parenthood to receive care.
She said Planned Parenthood is aware that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Washington state will likely see an increase in patients seeking abortion care.
“We know that if Roe is overturned, 26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion, which includes our neighbors in Idaho,” she said.
Idaho passed a state law earlier this year that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. It was temporarily blocked by the Idaho Supreme Court in April following a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood.
During its latest legislative session, Washington passed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act that preserves a pregnant individual’s access to abortion care.
In response to the Supreme Court news, approximately 40 people gathered at the Latah County Courthouse on Tuesday to support abortion rights.
They brought signs and yelled chants such as “Keep abortion safe and legal” and “They say no choice we say pro-choice.”
The participants marched around the courthouse and eventually made their way to Moscow’s Main Street. Some shared stories of their own abortions or of a loved one who received an abortion.
Sherry Dodson attended the demonstration because she was angry to learn of the potential Supreme Court decision.
“I think that every person deserves a right to decide what they’re going to do with their own body, and in particular, women have a right to decide whether they want to be mothers or not,” she said.
She had a message for legislative leaders.
“We’ll vote you out of office if you make the wrong move on this one,” she said.
