‘We’re going to keep speaking’

Spaulding

MOSCOW — A local radio personality doesn’t shy away from sharing his narrative as a member of the Nez Perce Tribe — and he doesn’t take the topic lightly.

The University of Idaho Native American Student Center invited Daniel Spaulding to talk about representation in media during an evening keynote address on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He spoke of his experiences as a radio host for the Nez Perce Tribal Radio Station highlighting the indigenous perspective.

