I think it’s time for an intervention.
Back a couple of decades ago when we realized we had an oil addiction, (to music: “You might as well face it, you’re addicted to oil”) there were all sorts of emotional pledges to kick the habit and get clean with alternative energy.
One of those ideas involved recycling used french fry oil to power our vehicles. I interviewed a professor at the University of Idaho who was working on that project, which I thought was the neatest idea ever. Just imagine traveling the highways and byways of this land with the air filled with the mouthwatering aroma of french fries.
The world would have been a better place, for sure. But what happened to that idea? I have heard speculation that people started on some of these crazy prehistoric diets where you abandon classic carbohydrates and instead go out and catch wild animals and eat them raw. French fry consumption plummeted and so did the availability of used french fry oil. Thus, the plan to transform it into car fuel fizzled, along with greasy fries.
What is with you people? God made potatoes specifically to be turned into french fries. And if we could reuse the oil and cut back on fossil fuels in the process, that would only be a plus. Instead people are eating live armadillos and bread made out of corn husks. Go figure.
A second idea that seemed exciting was to turn ordinary algae into biofuel. There were big ads in national magazines about this and I was assured by experts (the kids in Mrs. Carlson’s sixth grade science class) that because algae reproduces so quickly it could become an abundant source of replacement energy.
I thought this was a great idea, also, particularly because I have quite a bit of algae growing in the fish pond in my backyard. If we had started converting algae into biofuel I would basically have been sitting on an oil derrick. I could just picture the money rolling in.
There have been other terrific suggestions, but so far none of them have caught fire enough to wean us off of fossil fuels. So like many addicts, we have relapsed. And now we find ourselves in a pinch: feeling the consequences of doing business with a brutal dictator who appears bent on taking over the world and the slow but sure degradation of our planet, which is guaranteed to kill us sooner or later.
Of course, there are always those who deny the existence of climate change and think finding alternative sources of energy is no big deal. The funny thing about reality, though: Whether you believe in it or not, it happens anyway.
