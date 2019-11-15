An executive of a recreational vehicle park and Port of Clarkston officials believe runaway balls from a driving range at Dave’s Golf are posing a potential hazard along a popular stretch of Clarkston’s riverfront.
The issue about Dave’s Golf, located just south of a dock for overnight cruise boats, surfaced Thursday at a meeting of the Clarkston Port commissioners.
A Jeep window was shattered by one of about a dozen balls per week that escape during warmer weather, said Catherine Thagard, chief operating officer of Premier Resorts, which is immediately east of the driving range.
Other wayward shots have dinged recreational vehicles and the roof of a building at the resort that houses Thagard’s residence. Golf balls have also created issues at the RV park when lawn mowers accidentally drove over them, she said.
“No one has been hurt yet, but it’s only a matter of time,” Thagard said, adding she is a supporter of the driving range, but she wants it to be safe.
The owner of Dave’s Golf, port officials and the management at the Quality Inn are all seeking potential solutions.
The port plans to put two sandwich board signs along a port-owned pedestrian path that runs on the north side of the driving range that will read, “Hazard warning. Look out for falling golf balls,” said Port Manager Wanda Keefer.
The port leases the land where the driving range is located to the Quality Inn, which subleases it to Dave’s Golf.
“We’re just trying to get along with everybody,” said Dave Scharnhorst, owner of Dave’s Golf, who was contacted by the Tribune after the meeting. “We have no desire for golf balls to do anything other than land in the grass.”
Netting at the driving range should be repaired over the winter, said Danielle Conklin, hotel general manager.
Other possibilities include shutting down the driving range when the wind gets too high and marking balls so golfers who hit them could be held accountable for damages.
The driving range already adjusts its operations for weather, Scharnhorst said, and he doesn’t know if it would be possible to track golf balls.
In other business, the port of Clarkston passed a $1.83 million budget for 2020 that includes $363,000 from a property tax levy. That compares with this year’s budget of $1.75 million that had $360,000 in revenue from the property tax levy.
The biggest item in the budget is $745,000 for capital projects, including a $400,000 expansion of the port’s fiber optic telecommunications network to six Asotin County buildings.
The Asotin County Courthouse and the fairgrounds in Asotin, along with the landfill in the Clarkston Heights, are among the new places the network will reach.
The port leases fiber on the network to telecommunications firms that provide services such as high-speed internet.
The port is also spending $120,000 to redo a 130-foot section of its cruise boat dock.
