Both the Lewiston and Clarkston school districts utilize an app called Purposity. Those who sign up for the free app can choose to purchase preselected items through a few clicks on their phone to help students in need. For more information, go online to www.purposity.com or download the app.
Anyone who wants to help a Lewiston student with emergency shelter needs can donate to the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education. The money should be specified for “homeless lodging.” To learn more, go to www.life-inc.org/contribute.
Another available resource is LC Valley Help, a collaboration of private and nonprofit organizations that help people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley find emergency and nonemergency assistance in areas like education, food, health care and housing. To learn more, go online to www.lcvalleyhelp.org.