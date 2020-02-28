Twenty-three students in Martin’s class dressed up as historical figures of their choice and gave speeches about their people (or horse) to their fellow students. The students were required to read a book about their historical figure and write a speech detailing their lives, accomplishments and historical significance.
Noah Kane, playing Albert Einstein, momentarily removes his thick faux eyebrows as he presents his living history of the famed theoretical physicist during a “wax museum” presentation by Janel Martin’s fifth grade class at Parkway Elementary School on Thursday afternoon in Clarkston.
Leonardo da Vinci, played by Aiden Kincheloe, gets his mop-string beard readjusted by Kincheloe’s mother, Jacie, during a “wax museum” history presentation by Janel Martin’s fifth grade class Thursday at Parkway Elementary School in Clarkston.