An online series of live sessions about agriculture begins at 11 a.m. MDT today and will be offered at that time the first and third Tuesday each month through August.
Today’s topic is about water. These live events, sponsored by the University of Idaho, begin with crop updates, where participants are invited to contribute, followed by a featured presentation. A schedule of topics and speakers is available online at uidaho.edu/ag-talk.
Forthcoming topics include issues related to pests, diseases, weeds, diagnostics, soil health, irrigation and water, agronomy and others.
Registration is required to attend. Participants need to register only once to attend all sessions. Once registered, information on how to attend via Zoom or by calling in by phone will be sent in a separate email.
Registration is available at bit.ly/3vBXCpe.