Water pumping hits record low on Palouse

In 2020, Palouse residents used the least amount of water since 1992, and one expert points to COVID-19 as a major factor in the record low pumping numbers.
A total of 2.19 billion gallons of water were pumped from the aquifers, according to data presented Thursday to the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee.
This is nearly 7 percent less than 2019’s levels and 20 percent less than 1992, the year the Palouse Basin Groundwater Management Plan was established to begin water conservation efforts.
Steve Robischon, PBAC technical adviser, said the amount of water pumped last year could have been even lower if not for the weather.
“If it weren’t for the hot summer, the savings would have been even higher and the record would have been even bigger,” he said.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in the declining water usage.
“You can attribute most of that to COVID-19, because a lot of the students weren’t around using the water and a lot of the employees were working from home,” he said.
The University of Idaho pumped 20 percent less water than in 2019 and Washington State University pumped 17 percent less.
Moscow and Pullman also pumped less than in 2019, though less significantly. Pullman pumped 887 million gallons and Moscow pumped 747 million.
Pullman is the only entity that has pumped more water than in 1992, but Robischon said that is because its population has increased significantly since then.
The UI, on the other hand, has experienced the most dramatic decrease. It pumped 70 percent less water than in 1992.
In the past decade, water levels for the Grande Ronde aquifer have declined by 0.7 feet per year.
Snowpack plays an important role in recharging the water level, Robischon said, and snow depth on Moscow Mountain this year is relatively high.
“The more snowpack we can store in those mountains and the slower we can let it release itself, the more recharge we may be able to be getting into the groundwater,” Robischon said.
