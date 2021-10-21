Water main busts on Normal Hill

Water bubbles over a drain Wednesday morning on the corner of 14th Street and 13th Avenue after a water main pipe burst on 14th Avenue on Normal Hill. Crews with the city were on scene to fix the broken pipe and redirect water flow down the street toward Bengal Field.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Heads or tails?
You voted: