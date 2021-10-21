Water main busts on Normal Hill

Water bubbles over a drain Wednesday morning on the corner of 14th Street and 13th Avenue after a water main pipe burst on 14th Avenue on Lewiston’s Normal Hill. Crews with the city were on scene to fix the broken pipe and redirect water flow down the street toward Bengal Field.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

