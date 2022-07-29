An alternative water source option for the Palouse has gained favor among the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee.
The committee has been discussing alternative water sources for years as a way to lessen the demand on the aquifer.
An alternative water source option for the Palouse has gained favor among the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee.
The committee has been discussing alternative water sources for years as a way to lessen the demand on the aquifer.
Alta Science & Engineering Inc. was hired as a consultant to analyze the alternatives. A scoring criteria was developed based on cost, reliability and certainty of success, among other factors.
The option that scored the highest requires building intake and water treatment plants on the South Fork of the Palouse River in Pullman and on Paradise Creek in Moscow. At these plants, the water would be treated before distribution.
The Pullman facility would divert water eight months out of the year while the Moscow facility would divert water four months out of the year. This option also includes additional water conservation efforts.
Robin Nimmer, water resources division manager with Alta, said this option had the least expensive capital cost of $73 million and the least expensive annual costs.
PBAC members favored this option during a Thursday meeting, but this does not take the other alternatives off the table. Before moving forward, PBAC will send a report to community leaders and present that report during its annual Palouse Basin Water Summit on Oct. 18. It will use public outreach to get feedback from residents.
One of the other water alternatives involves diverting water from the Snake River to Pullman and Moscow through pipelines. Another would draw water from the South Fork of the Palouse River in Pullman and Flannigan Creek north of Moscow. Another calls for diverting water from Paradise Creek or the Palouse River four months out of the year.
Thanks to conservation efforts, the aquifer’s decline has slowed substantially in the past 30 years. PBAC member Paul Kimmell said that with aggressive conservation, they might see more progress in the aquifer levels.
“But again, that’s an unknown as well,” he said.
The city of Pullman is encouraging residents and businesses to conserve water this summer by making small changes to outdoor irrigation plans to help reduce the aquifer’s decline. The recommendations are currently voluntary but could be mandatory in the future as part of citywide conservation efforts.
The city recommends irrigating landscape when evaporation is at its lowest, between 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.; watering every other day or less; and reducing the amount of time spent watering. Odd addresses should water on odd days of the month and even addresses should water on even days of the month.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.